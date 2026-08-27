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Home > Sports News > After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

After announcing matches against Brazil and Panama, the Indian football team will welcome yet another heavyweight in the arena.

After Panama And Brazil, India To Host Another Former World Champions In Football Friendly. (Image Credits: Indian Football X)
After Panama And Brazil, India To Host Another Former World Champions In Football Friendly. (Image Credits: Indian Football X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:49 IST

After announcing matches against Brazil and Panama, the Indian football team will welcome yet another heavyweight in the arena. The Blue Tigers will host two-time FIFA World Cup Champions Uruguay on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, marking it a bumper year for them.

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The fixture will be India’s third high-profile international friendly of the window, following the match against Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru and the much-anticipated encounter against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlan, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.


La Celeste’s arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.
Meanwhile, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been confirmed as the venue for the Indian senior men’s national team’s international friendly against Panama on September 26, during the FIFA Men’s International Match Window.


The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers’ first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The tournament saw the Indian team enjoy tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with the stadium witnessing strong attendance throughout the campaign.


Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the September encounter. It will be India’s first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 and then Uruguay on October 6.

The national football team will hope to put in compelling performances against these world-beating sides, albeit in a losing cause to attract more friendly matches in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)

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After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside
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After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside
After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside
After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside
After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

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