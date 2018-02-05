Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims his latest high profile signing which came in the form of swapping Chilean international Alexis Sanchez with Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in the winter transfer window was the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Striker Marcus Rashford can play on the left or on the right and Alexis is exactly the same, Mourinho added. The Special One also added that Manchester United will have to improve, not in the quality of the players, but in the dynamic of the team and the efficiency.

After acquiring former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez’s services by swapping him with Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the winter transfer window, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims his latest high profile signing was the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle. The Special One believes Manhcser United’s current squad comprises of sufficient attackers he can rely on till season end. Speaking about his latest signing, Mourinho earlier confirmed that he will not restrict Sanchez to one specific position. Highlighting his performance against Huddersfield, Mourinho considers Sanchez as versatile players who can play anywhere in attack.

“We have only one number nine – there is also Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] but let’s forget Zlatan for the moment – and from having only one number nine, now we have more number nines,” Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying. “We have Alexis, we have [Romelu] Lukaku, we have Martial, we have [Marcus] Rashford. Rashford can play on the left or on the right. Alexis is exactly the same,” Mourinho added. Mourinho said unlike Lukaku, all above-mentioned players have the potential to play from behind as a supportive striker.

Taking a dig at reporters who Mourinho believes have things to write and things to speculate in the summer transfer window, the Special One said: “All of them, apart from Lukaku, can play from behind as a second striker, that’s why I say it is bad for you (reporters). You like to have things to write and things to speculate, especially in the summer (transfer window). The former Chelsea manager said his current club Manchester United will have to improve, not in the quality of the players, but in the dynamic of the team and the efficiency.