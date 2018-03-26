Steve Smith and David Warner had both stepped down as the captain and the vice-captain following ball tampering admission on the third day of the third Test match against South Africa. David Warner has now emerged as the chief conspirator behind the ball tampering scandal and is likely to be banned from playing the fourth and final Test match against the Proteas.

After Australian captain Steve Smith was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for orchestrating a shameful ball tampering incident during the third day of the third Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, David Warner is likely to be sidelined for the fourth Test match of the series. Warner and Smith had both stepped down from their respective posts of captain and vice captains on the fourth day of play, witnessing their team lose the key test match by a staggering 322 runs. Latest developments in the ball tampering case have suggested that David Warner was the main conspirator behind the controversial step.

Cricket Australia have started their investigation in cricket’s one of the most controversial cases and have vowed to keep their fans updated with the latest happenings and findings. Warner is likely to face the axe and sit out for the fourth Test following interrogation of Australian leadership trio of Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, Darren Lehman in South Africa. The Sportsmail on Sunday had claimed that Warner was the central character in the ball tampering scandal and now sources have told Fairfax Media that Smith and Warner, in particular, can expect to be sidelined for “a stretch of time”.

As per Australian media, Smith’s ban can also rice up to a year considering the seriousness of the incident which as per him was pre-planned and a deliberate attempt to gain an advantage in the match. The whole ball tampering controversy erupted when Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to change the ball’s conditions with the help of an objectionable object. The footages later went viral on the social media with Bancroft getting exposed while trying to hide the yellow sticky tape inside his pants which he admitted to having utilised for collecting dust granules from the pitch and rubbing it on the ball to gain an advantage.

Cricket Australia’s CEO James Sutherland left for South Africa earlier today to catch up with his colleagues in South Africa and has assured that a judgment will be soon out after investigating all angles in the case. Coach Darren Lehmann is likely to get sacked while Smith and Warner might be subjected to a longer stretch of bans. As per reports, Smith is likely to be handed ban for a year amid cries of a life ban while Warner will serve a ban close top six months if any.

The Aussie duo has also put their Indian Premier League (IPL) future in a soup and is likely to miss out on big fat contracts if axed from playing the tournament. Steve Smith earlier today announced that he will step down from the captaincy of Rajasthan Royals with Ajinkya Rahane being promoted to lead the side. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that the franchise will take a call on David Warner after Cricket Australia’s decision.

Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith admitted to ball tampering in the post-match press conference in Cape Town after the end of third day’s play. Smith confessed that the team’s leadership knew about the move and that he will ensure that the mistake is not repeated again.

“I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from the rough patches on the wicket and try to change the ball condition,” Bancroft said. “It didn’t work; the umpires didn’t change the ball. But once I was sighted on the screens and having done that, that resulted in me shoving it down my trousers,” he added.

“The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch. I am not proud of what’s happened. It’s not within the spirit of the game. My integrity, the team’s integrity and the leadership group’s integrity have come into question. It won’t happen again.

“It was the leadership group’s idea. Poor choice and we deeply regret our actions. The coaches weren’t involved. It was purely the leadership group who came up with this. This is the first time it has happened under my leadership.

“We saw this game as such as an important game. We’ve seen the ball reversing through this series and this ball didn’t seem like it was going to go. It’s such poor actions. Deeply regrettable and won’t happen again. I can promise you. I can promise you this is the first time it has happened. I am embarrassed. I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well. Being the leader, I am incredibly sorry. If we weren’t caught, I would still regret it,” Smith told the media.

