Irfan Pathan previously stated in an open-ended blog post "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT,"

Pathan posted a copy of the Indian Constitution’s preamble in another twist in the fiercely contested Twitter fight between former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra. The former Indian pacer, without mentioning Mr Mishra, took aim at him.

While neither of them clarified the meaning of their tweets, social media users understood them in the context of the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and other communal confrontations across the country.

Many people ridiculed Pathan’s letter, while others challenged him to finish it. Others urged him not to squander the goodwill he had won in cricket by making political pronouncements.