After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Announces His Retirement

India’s premier all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, has reportedly decided to retire from the T20 internationals. The announcement is followed after India’s victory in the ICC T20 World Cup finals that were held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados where the Indian cricket team emerged victorious by a steep 7-run win over South Africa cricketer took to his Instagram handle on social media to announce the same to his fans and well-wishers. India’s most anticipated victory marked a historical moment for the team as they won the World Cup after thirteen years.

After Indian cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja was the third Indian cricketer to announce his retirement post India’s victory in the match that was played on June 29. The all-rounder shared his decision in a post that he shared on his Instagram handle. He expressed his gratitude in the post and reflected on his journey. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” Jadeja wrote.

He has been well reputed for performing exceptionally well as a spin-bowling all-rounder and is considered as a mainstay of Indian cricket team since he was included in the team under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, he was reported to have not been able to perform up to the mark in the ICC T20 World Cup that recently concluded.

Show Full Article