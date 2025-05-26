Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs, RCB Adds Firepower With New Overseas Pacer Signing

With the IPL 2025 playoffs just around the corner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has made a timely addition to its pace unit. Zimbabwe’s tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has joined the squad as a short-term replacement, bringing extra muscle to their bowling attack.

Muzarabani Steps In as Ngidi Departs

RCB brought in Muzarabani after South African pacer Lungi Ngidi left the team to link up with his national side ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Zimbabwean quick was signed for ₹75 lakh.

Muzarabani recently featured in Zimbabwe’s historic Test match against England at Trent Bridge. Although Zimbabwe lost by an innings and 75 runs, Muzarabani stood out with a three-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 3/143.

The 28-year-old will be available for RCB’s final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled for Tuesday in Lucknow.

Muzarabani brings experience with 70 T20I appearances for Zimbabwe, claiming 78 wickets. He’s also represented his country in 13 Tests and 55 ODIs.

Though he’s yet to make his IPL debut, Muzarabani isn’t unfamiliar with the league environment. He previously served as a net bowler for LSG when RCB head coach Andy Flower was part of their setup.

The pacer and Flower have also worked together in other T20 franchises, including Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League and Gulf Giants in the ILT20.

Hazlewood Returns to Boost Knockout Hopes

In another boost to RCB’s pace department, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has rejoined the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Hazlewood had been RCB’s top-performing bowler this season before injury struck, taking 18 wickets in just 10 matches.

He returned home to Australia during the IPL’s temporary suspension following border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Back in Brisbane, he completed rehabilitation and took part in training sessions with Australia’s WTC final squad. Having proven his fitness, he’s now back with RCB and ready for the crucial knockout games.

Playoff Picture Takes Shape

RCB’s playoff positioning hinges on their final league game against LSG. A win would secure them a top-two finish and the advantage of an extra playoff opportunity.

A loss, however, would push them down to third or fourth, regardless of the outcome of Monday’s match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

ALSO READ: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Becomes New Face Of Audi India

 

