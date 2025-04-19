Ahead Of Jonty Rhodes, Ashish Nehra Names Indian Star Best Fielder In The World

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to thrill fans with stellar performances across the board, from batters smashing boundaries to bowlers turning games around. But it's the electrifying fielding displays that are often stealing the spotlight.

In a recent chat ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals clash, GT head coach Ashish Nehra was asked to name the best fielder in the world. His answer was clear and confident: “Ravindra Jadeja.”

Jadeja Beats the Greats, Says Nehra

When asked if Jadeja ranked ahead of legendary fielders from the past as well, Nehra didn’t hesitate.

“I have seen a lot of big fielders, some are good in the outfield, some inside, like Jonty Rhodes, he is the best inside the circle,” Nehra explained.

ashish nehra about jadeja’s fielding ! pic.twitter.com/vOdgJ2CKsi — INDIAN_JADEJA ⁰⁸ 🇮🇳 (@indian_jadeja08) April 17, 2025

He went on to list other iconic names. “If you speak about all-round fielding, AB de Villiers’ name comes in, but even Andrew Symonds and Jadeja.”

Despite the star-studded competition, Nehra stood firm on his pick. “But, I would put Jadeja ahead of them. It’s not because of his age. When he came in 2008-09 and now, he is still the same. It is his fitness, I don’t know what he eats. If he is eating something different, he should tell us.”

Titans vs Capitals: Toss Decisions and Team Updates

As the highly anticipated match began at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first.

“We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won’t keep much grass, it would crack up,” said Gill, sharing his tactical approach.

He added, “Things have been going well. We don’t think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so.”

The Gujarat Titans entered the match sitting third on the points table with four wins in six games. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Axar Patel, topped the table with five victories in six outings.

Axar Wanted to Bowl Too

Axar Patel echoed Gill’s sentiment at the toss.

“I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little sceptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun,” he admitted.

He remained focused on team strategy. “We will look to score well and look to defend. We wanted a good start. We wanted to focus on the process.”

Axar also touched on team dynamics. “We are focussing on our process and execution. We keep talking about improvements. The dressing room atmosphere has been good. It is important to be clear in your ideas. We have given them clear roles. You might get success sometimes, and sometimes you won’t get it. Jack is not playing well.”

