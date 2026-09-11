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Home > Sports News > Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title

Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title

The Indian Junior Hockey Team has sealed its place in the final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 after beating Malaysia comprehensively 3-1 in the first semi-final on September 11, Friday. With that, India remain only one step away from retaining their title in Moqi, China.

AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 In Semi-Final And Storm Into Final. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)
AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 In Semi-Final And Storm Into Final. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 18:15 IST

AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026: The Indian Junior Hockey Team has sealed its place in the final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 after beating Malaysia comprehensively 3-1 in the first semi-final on September 11, Friday. With that, India remain only one step away from retaining their title in Moqi, China.

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AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026: Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra makes some outstanding saves

In a stellar display, Anmol Ekka, the captain of five-time champions India, netted two goals, while Sukhwinder contributed with one, leading the team to victory. For Malaysia, M. Rahul scored the sole goal. India is now set to compete in the final against the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea. The Indian junior men’s team has demonstrated exceptional performance in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026. Dominating Pool A, India stands at the top with three victories and one draw. Meanwhile, South Korea secured their semi-final spot by defeating Japan 3-2, finishing second with nine points.

Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra delivered an outstanding performance, standing resolute in front of the goalpost and executing several remarkable saves, including a penalty stroke. His exceptional efforts earned him the Player of the Match award. Notably, the Indian junior men’s hockey team triumphed over Chinese Taipei with a commanding 15-0 victory in the final match of Pool A at the AHF Junior Asia Cup, securing their place in the semi-finals. In this pivotal match, captain Anmol Ekka showcased his prowess by scoring six goals for India.

India has a distinguished history in the tournament, having claimed the championship title five times (2004, 2008, 2015, 2023, 2024), while Pakistan has won the competition three times. Additionally, India has been the runner-up on two occasions, in the 1996 and 2000 editions.

AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026: Who will play in the second semi-final?

The second semi-final is an ongoing one between Pakistan and South Korea. Pakistan managed to tie the first half 1-1 but trailed 1-4 deep into the fourth quarter as the South Korea managed to spark a remarkable comeback.

Keeping in mind the current circumstance, South Korea are favourites to go through to the final. The decider will take place on September 13, Sunday.

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Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title
Tags: AHF Junior Asia CupAHF Junior Asia Cup 2026Indian Junior Hockey TeamMalaysia Junior Hockey Team

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Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title

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Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title
Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title
Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title
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Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title

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