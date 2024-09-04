Ahmad Shahzad Criticizes Pakistan Team After Defeat To Bangladesh

Former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad has criticized the national team as unfit for Test cricket following their humiliating home series loss to Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s Poor Performance

Shan Masood’s team faced severe criticism after losing the series opener, marking their first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh. Despite this setback, the team showed little improvement, particularly in their batting, resulting in a six-wicket loss in the second Test.

Shahzad’s Critique

Shahzad posted a video on his X handle, where he expressed his frustration, stating, “Bangladesh has whitewashed Pakistan in their own home conditions. You don’t know how to play; you’re not capable enough to play.

All their practice sessions have also been conducted after they arrived in Pakistan. The condition their country was in at that moment was also not that good. They have come to Pakistan and outplayed you without breaking a sweat.”

Historic Achievements for Bangladesh

The 10-wicket victory in the first match marked Bangladesh’s maiden Test win over Pakistan. They repeated this performance in the second Test, solidifying a historic achievement. Pakistan had Bangladesh under pressure in both Tests but failed to capitalize, leading to their downfall in the second innings.

In the recently concluded second Test, Pakistan scored 274 and had Bangladesh struggling at 26/6 in their first innings. However, Bangladesh recovered with Litton Das scoring a brilliant century and Mehidy Hasan adding a crucial 78, bringing their total to 262. Pakistan then collapsed to 172 in their second innings, similar to their 146 all-out in the first Test, making it easier for Bangladesh to secure another win.

Bangladesh’s Series Victory and ICC Standings

This series victory is Bangladesh’s first Test series win (of two matches or more) against a team other than Zimbabwe and the West Indies, according to the ICC. The win has boosted Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship standings, propelling them to No. 4 with a points percentage of 45.83, leapfrogging England.

Shahzad’s Praise for Bangladesh

“The manner in which they played their cricket, the way they dominated, the approach with which they batted, the style in which they bowled… Their batters have displayed the unwavering spirit required to succeed in Test cricket. Their bowlers have demonstrated the channels in which one should bowl, and all you were left with is blaming the pitch,” said Shahzad. He praised Bangladesh for their strong batting spirit and excellent bowling during the two-Test series.

