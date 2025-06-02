RCB head into the final with confidence after a commanding win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Their all-round performance left little room for doubt.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Match Under Threat from Rain?

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings is all set to light up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 3 June. With both teams chasing their first-ever IPL title, the spotlight will be firmly on Rajat Patidar’s RCB and Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS as they battle it out from 7:30 PM IST.

RCB Riding High After Dominant Qualifier

RCB head into the final with confidence after a commanding win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Their all-round performance left little room for doubt.

The bowling unit delivered a clinical display, dismissing PBKS for just 101 runs. Josh Hazlewood led the charge with figures of 3 for 21, while Yash Dayal supported him well with 2 for 26. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma added pressure with 3 for 17, leaving PBKS without answers.

The chase was short and brutal. Phil Salt smashed 56 off only 27 deliveries and ensured RCB crossed the finish line inside 10 overs.

That win not only booked their place in the final but also gave them an early upper hand over PBKS.

PBKS Roar Back with Grit Against Mumbai

PBKS, however, showed character in Qualifier 2 by taking down the five-time champions Mumbai Indians with a stunning chase.

Captain Shreyas Iyer produced a spectacular unbeaten knock of 87 off 41 balls to guide his team past MI’s challenging total of 203 for 6.

He found support from Josh Inglis, who scored 38, and young middle-order batter Nahel Wadhera, who added 48 crucial runs. Their combined effort kept PBKS in control throughout the innings.

Iyer finished the job in the 19th over with a six, ensuring PBKS reached their first final with momentum on their side.

Ahmedabad Pitch and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium was flat during Qualifier 2, offering little help to bowlers. Rain earlier in the day and evening dew made conditions favorable for batting.

Bowlers struggled to find grip or movement, which allowed MI and PBKS batters to play freely. The average first-innings score at this venue has hovered around 173, making a good start and a strong finish at the toss crucial.

The weather forecast for the final looks clear. No rain is predicted during the match hours. The day will be hot and humid, with temperatures expected to stay between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius. While the threat of rain is minimal, players will need to manage the physical toll of the heat and humidity.

