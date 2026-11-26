Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Nvidia Connection: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to grab headlines following his extraordinary double century for India A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old’s breathtaking knock against the United Arab Emirates not only rewrote several records but also inspired a hilarious reaction from Iceland Cricket, which brought Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang into the conversation. Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has also praised the youngster, backing him to become the future of Indian cricket.

Sooryavanshi produced a remarkable display of power-hitting against the UAE, smashing 204 runs from just 53 deliveries. His innings featured an astonishing 28 sixes and seven boundaries, making it one of the most extraordinary performances in the history of List A cricket.

The left-handed opener reached his century in only 28 balls before completing his double hundred in 52 deliveries. His performance helped India A register a commanding victory and secure qualification for the semi-finals of the tournament.

The youngster’s incredible hitting also attracted attention from Iceland Cricket, which came up with an amusing theory about the technology behind his batting exploits.

Iceland Cricket Links Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bat To Nvidia AI Chips

Known for its humorous cricket-related posts on social media, Iceland Cricket found an unusual connection between Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary innings and the return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO.

Taking a playful dig at the teenager’s unbelievable power-hitting, the cricket board suggested that artificial intelligence technology might have been responsible for his incredible performance.

“It’s no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat came back,” Iceland Cricket posted on X.

It is no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO, and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat came back. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 25, 2026







The tongue-in-cheek remark quickly added another talking point to Sooryavanshi’s already memorable performance, which had attracted widespread attention across the cricketing world.

Sourav Ganguly Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls Him Future Of Indian Cricket

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed confidence in Sooryavanshi’s potential, describing the youngster as a major prospect for Indian cricket.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ganguly highlighted the teenager’s performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his opportunities at the international level. He also advised people against placing unnecessary comparisons on the young batter.

“He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He’s a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played [well]. He’s the future,” Ganguly told ANI.

The former BCCI president also emphasised that Sooryavanshi should be allowed to develop naturally rather than being compared with established players.

“Don’t make comparisons and all; let him play. He’s a left-hander, just 15–16 years old—let him play,” Ganguly added.

Sooryavanshi’s latest performance has further strengthened his reputation as one of India’s most exciting young batting talents. With the Rising Stars Asia Cup knockout stage underway, all eyes will be on the teenager as India A continue their pursuit of the tournament title. (With ANI inputs)