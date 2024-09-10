AIFF Launches Independent Inquiry into Igor Stimac’s Contract Renewal Procedures

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called for an independent inquiry into the internal procedures that were followed and the personnel that were involved in former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal.

Stimac’s contract was terminated on June 17 after AIFF senior officials held a virtual meeting with the Croatian manager.

Following the termination of his contract Stimac had filed a claim of $920,000 before the FIFA Football Tribunal.

Stimac and AIFF recently agreed to a compensation settlement for terminating the Croatian from the position of head coach.

The Executive Committee of AIFF held a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday. During the meeting, the members discussed the renewal, termination and eventual settlement of claims under the federation’s contract.

The AIFF stated that Stimac’s contract renewal in 2023 left the national body “in a compromised negotiating position.”

“Noting that the former Head Coach had filed a claim of $920,000 before the FIFA Football Tribunal before eventually entering into a full and final settlement with the AIFF, the members called for an independent inquiry into the internal procedures that had been followed and the personnel that were involved when the Head Coach’s contract had been renewed in 2023 on unapproved and unfavourable terms, which eventually left the AIFF in a compromised negotiating position leading to significant financial detriment to the federation in the settlement of the claim,” AIFF said.

“Members also expressed their apprehension as to how a former employee, who no longer holds any positions in Indian football, continues to represent AIFF in various committees of the South Asian Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation and requested the AIFF ExCo to write to these bodies and action be taken to curtail such practices,” AIFF added.

During the meeting, it was also discussed and proposed to have India Under 20 men’s national team participate in the I-League competition.

“With an eye on AFC Asian Cup 2026 and Asian Games 2026 participation, the AIFF is preparing well in advance, having recently assembled an Under 20 squad and will continue to scout talents on ongoing basis. The proposal is mooted with an idea to have India U20 play in the I-League to ensure gaining competitive gametime and to maintain match fitness throughout the year, as the I-League endures long season. The India U20 national team will get amnesty from promotion-relegation,” AIFF noted.

