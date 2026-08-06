LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has urged Tata to reconsider Jamshedpur FC's ISL exit, praising the group's football legacy and commitment to the sport.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC's ISL Exit. Photo X
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC's ISL Exit. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:47 IST

As uncertainty continues to surround Jamshedpur FC’s future in the Indian Super League (ISL), All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has made a heartfelt appeal to the Tata group, urging the corporate giant to reconsider its decision to withdraw the club from India’s top-flight football competition.

The appeal comes despite Tata Steel reiterating that its decision is part of a broader strategic shift towards strengthening grassroots football rather than a consequence of the ongoing uncertainty over the ISL’s commercial future. The company has also made it clear that the decision will not be revisited.

You Might Be Interested In

However, Chaubey remains hopeful that Tata could have a change of heart.

“AIFF would be happy if Tata remains in football, especially in senior top tier football. If an AIFF request or application can change their mind…the AIFF would like to appeal that for the interest of the players and football, Tata should remain in the senior football league,” Chaubey told PTI.

He added that the federation remains open to discussions with the company.

“The AIFF welcomes any suggestion (from them) and is ready to incorporate the suggestions to ensure the best outcome,” he said.

While Tata Steel has assured that all existing player contracts will be honoured and that footballers will receive assistance in securing new clubs, Chaubey believes the decision was influenced by broader boardroom considerations rather than financial concerns alone.

“It’s all about, I think, some decision in the boardroom. And I’m sure there are reasons, but it cannot be for Rs 1.1 crore participation fee or management fee. It is not that. When the board decided to withdraw the senior team from the top-tier league, I am sure they had a reason for taking this harsh decision.

“They are aware of the football fans’ reaction, but I assume this cannot be only a financial decision because Tata has many enterprises and businesses,” he observed.

The former India goalkeeper also praised Tata’s immense contribution to Indian football over the decades, particularly through the Tata Football Academy (TFA), where he himself trained.

“We have seen many corporates become very prominent over the last few decades, but we have also seen many corporates go bankrupt thereafter. But Tata is different. It has gained that respect, earned that respect among Indians.

“Tata will never consider sports merely as a medium for business, revenue generation, profit, or loss. They have done so much for Indian sport. They have invested in archery and several other areas, and in football, I think most of the youth development system has come through the Tata Football Academy,” he noted.

Chaubey also recalled a turbulent period in the early 1990s when rumours suggested that the Tata Football Academy might shut down.

“…it was rumoured that TFA would be closed down, the Archery Academy would start, the Engineer Hostel would start, and the Cricket Academy would start. Many rumours were there.

“But since we won two tournaments in Germany and the Netherlands at the junior level, it became a headline in London. So officers from the London Tata office came and met us. They gave us incentives, PK Banerjee and Ranjan Choudhury were the coach and technical director. So that’s how the Tata Football Academy continued, which was supposed to be closed down in 1992,” he revealed.

Reflecting on the academy’s lasting impact, Chaubey said, “I learned football through Tata Football Academy. Since 1987 till date, nearly 275 or more player have graduated from TFA. I am also one among them and perhaps Renedy Singh and myself served the longest period in the Tata Football Academy.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit
Tags: aiff newsAIFF Presidentd b sundara ramamIndian FootballIndian Football newsIndian Super LeagueISL 2026Jamshedpur FCjamshedpur fc isl exitKalyan Chaubeypk banerjeeRenedy Singhtata football academytata sportstata steel

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Urges Tata Group to Reconsider Jamshedpur FC’s ISL Exit

QUICK LINKS