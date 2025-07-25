Home > Sports > AIFF Sidelines Xavi Hernandez’s Surprise Application, Prioritizes Practical Candidates for India Men’s Football Coach Role

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez applied for the Indian men’s football team head coach role, surprising the AIFF. Despite his global stature, the federation declined due to financial constraints. India is now focusing on practical choices like Stephen Constantine and Khalid Jamil to lead the rebuild.

Published: July 25, 2025 18:10:01 IST

Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder and former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez surprisingly applied for the head coach role of the Indian men’s football team following Manolo Marquez’s recent departure. As per reports, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was reportedly stunned to see a global football icon express interest in the position, which came as a twist amid Indian football’s uncertain future. AIFF team director Subrata Paul confirmed Xavi’s application was received however, noted the federation was unable to pursue it.

Xavi’s Unexpected Application

The possibility of Xavi taking charge sparked excitement among fans and observers, given his reputation as one of football’s great midfielders and a promising coach. Xavi began his managerial career with Al-Sadd in Qatar, winning seven trophies in under 100 matches, before returning to Barcelona to guide the club through a challenging phase. Despite this impressive résumé, the AIFF found practical barriers too significant to overcome.

Why AIFF Declined?

The AIFF’s decision to not seriously consider Xavi was primarily due to financial and logistical challenges rather than his credentials. Hiring a coach of Xavi’s stature would involve significant financial implications, which the federation found impractical. Instead, the AIFF’s technical committee has shortlisted more feasible candidates, reflecting a pragmatic approach during a period of instability for Indian football, especially as the Indian Super League’s future remains unclear.

Current Front-Runners and Challenges

Among the shortlisted candidates are former India coach Stephen Constantine, Slovakian Stefan Tarkovic, and Khalid Jamil, the first Indian to manage a full Indian Super League team. Khalid Jamil currently appears to be the frontrunner. The national team faces significant challenges, including a steep drop to 133 in FIFA rankings the lowest in nine years. The AIFF’s cautious approach to hiring indicates a focus on steady rebuilding rather than headline-grabbing appointments. Whether this strategy will pay off remains to be seen, but Xavi’s interest alone has energized discussions around Indian football’s future.

