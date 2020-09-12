Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that his first aim will be to find a place and then a role in Mumbai Indians' "world-class bowling" line up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 19.

Coulter-Nile in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians twitter handle said that Mumbai had got a world-class bowling line up, so he thought firstly he would just try to find his way into the team. He said that he’d find his role, maybe bowling upfront, through the death or in the middle, one of his strengths was that he could bowl anywhere.

He added, ‘Also maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya. So I think that will be my role, versatility with the ball, and hopefully clear the fences with the bat.’

The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be played across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Coulter-Nile said that he liked those wickets, he liked the subcontinental (conditions) UAE, India especially. He said that the wickets there really suit his bowling and really trust his skills and hopefully, he would have a bit of success. Mumbai Indians will launch their title defense against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19.

