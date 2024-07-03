Air India Lands In Barbados, Team India Evacuated After T20 World Cup Victory Amid Hurricane Beryl

A special Air India flight has successfully landed in Barbados to evacuate Team India, who were stranded due to Hurricane Beryl following their victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024. The flight, organized by the BCCI, includes cricketers, coaches, their families, and members of the Indian media.

Team India clinched the T20 World Cup title in a thrilling final against South Africa, held amidst the escalating weather conditions caused by Hurricane Beryl, a category 4 hurricane. The severe weather situation led to the closure of airports in Barbados, forcing the team and accompanying personnel into a period of confinement in their hotels.

#WATCH | A special flight of Air India lands at Barbados Airport. Team India will fly back to the country on this flight. pic.twitter.com/5q8NaiIJGP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah coordinated the charter flight, ensuring the safe return of all stranded individuals back to India. The flight is also accommodating Indian media personnel who travelled to cover the tournament but found themselves stuck due to the hurricane’s impact.

The evacuation comes after Barbados imposed a curfew and experienced disruptions in essential services like water and electricity, underscoring the severity of Hurricane Beryl’s impact on the region.

The Men in Blue, along with their families and media representatives, are expected to arrive in Delhi on July 4th, marking the end of their unexpected stay in Barbados amidst challenging circumstances.

