Ajaz Patel Inspired By Rangana Herath For Upcoming Series Against Afghanistan

New Zealand cricketer Ajaz Patel recently shared his admiration for former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, who has been appointed as New Zealand’s spin bowling coach for the Test format. Patel spoke about the significant influence Herath has had on his own bowling career.

“If you look at me and Rangana, we are quite similar in terms of our build and body type. When I was developing my spin, I watched him with a lot of admiration, so it is really special to have him here. For me, it is a great opportunity to spend some time with him and really understand how he crafts his spin bowling. Obviously, he was very successful and a phenomenal bowler, so it is a great opportunity for me to learn from him,” Patel said.

Reflections on Playing in India

Reflecting on his past experiences in India, Patel acknowledged the challenges he will face in the upcoming series.

“Yeah, I guess it is always special to come back to India, especially after my last game here. It is a different challenge now, different surface, different place, and different opposition. So it is about looking at what is in front of us, assessing what the wicket is doing, and then coming up with a game plan,” he explained.

His pragmatic approach highlights the need for adaptability in international cricket.

Anticipating the Series Against Afghanistan

Patel also spoke about the upcoming series against Afghanistan, recognizing their potential and resilience.

“We know Afghanistan is a quality outfit. Obviously, they don’t have that much experience, but certainly, they will put up a good fight. They will certainly grow from every experience that they get and have,” he noted.

New Zealand Team Arrives in India

Team New Zealand arrived in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 13 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground. New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee, along with star batter Kane Williamson, vice-captain Tom Latham, and other members of the squad, arrived at New Delhi Airport on Thursday morning before traveling to Greater Noida.

