Ajinkya Rahane Retires: Former India Captain Announces International Retirement at 38, Says ‘Time Was Right’

Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement: Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career spanning more than a decade. The 38-year-old confirmed his decision on Thursday, July 30, saying “the time is right to move on.” Widely regarded as one of India’s finest overseas Test batters, Rahane leaves behind a legacy defined by calm leadership, elegant strokeplay and several match-winning performances, including captaining India to the historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.

Rahane Says ‘The Time Is Right’

Rahane put out a video statement on his Instagram account making his decision public, where he said: “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats.

“From those early days traveling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself.I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t.”

Ajinkya Rahane’s International Career

Rahane represented India across all three formats, playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. He established himself as one of India’s most dependable middle-order batters, particularly in overseas conditions where his technique and temperament earned widespread praise. Apart from his international exploits, Rahane also featured in 212 IPL matches for six different franchises during a distinguished domestic and franchise career.

Historic Achievements

One of the defining moments of Rahane’s career came during India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21. After taking over the captaincy following Virat Kohli’s departure, Rahane guided an injury-hit Indian side to a memorable Test series victory, including a famous win at the Gabba that ended Australia’s long unbeaten run at the venue. His century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains one of the finest captain’s knocks in Indian Test history.

Throughout his career, Rahane earned a reputation for delivering under pressure, especially in challenging overseas conditions. His composed approach and leadership qualities made him one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket.