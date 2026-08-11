LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran

Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran

Chris Morris has backed Ajinkya Rahane for a potential SA20 move, praising his experience and leadership while highlighting Dinesh Karthik’s impact at Paarl Royals.

Ajinkya Rahane to Play in SA20 After Retirement Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran. Photo X
Ajinkya Rahane to Play in SA20 After Retirement Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 21:18 IST

Ajinkya Rahane could be in line for another opportunity in franchise cricket following his retirement from international cricket, with the former India batter potentially attracting interest from the SA20.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has thrown his support behind the idea, praising Rahane’s experience, temperament and leadership qualities. Morris believes the veteran Indian cricketer could make a valuable contribution both on and off the field if he makes the move to South Africa’s premier T20 competition.

You Might Be Interested In

Rahane has already taken his first step into the next phase of his franchise career by signing with Amsterdam Flames for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL). A move to SA20 would give him another platform to showcase his skills in a competitive overseas league.

Morris drew parallels between Rahane and Dinesh Karthik, who made a notable impact during his stint with Paarl Royals. He believes experienced Indian players can play an important role in helping younger cricketers develop.

“Absolutely! I mean, he brings a wealth of experience and is a world-class human being in general. I spent a bit of time in the changing room with him, and he’s just a wonderful human being. When you’ve got someone like that with the experience and the calmness under pressure, I think he would be someone that people would want to look after. We saw how Dinesh Karthik’s impact worked for the Paarl Royals when he joined their squad. By all accounts—first of all, again, great human being—he’s never scared to share an opinion or share the way he thinks about the game, and the success that came was because of that character,” Chris Morris said in an interaction facilitated by SA20 ahead of the Season 5 Auction while answering a question asked by Times Now.

Morris went on to highlight Rahane’s qualities as a batter and leader, while suggesting his presence could benefit youngsters within an SA20 dressing room.

“Jinks is very much the same. He’s a quality player, quality human being, captained in the IPL, and he’s played for India for many, many years. So, you bring that experience into a changing room, and all it can do is really guide your youngsters into a direction of how they want to play the game. And let’s not talk about his cricket alone—just the way he bats, the way he gets on with it. He’s very capable of scoring T20 hundreds with his eyes closed in my opinion, still. Look, if he comes over, I think he’d be a great addition to any squad because he’s a quality cricketer, but even more a quality human being,” he added.

The SA20 is also building significant anticipation ahead of its fifth season. The six franchises have already assembled their core squads before the Season 5 auction on October 7.

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh will make his SA20 debut with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, while England all-rounder Sam Curran has moved to Durban’s Super Giants. Joe Root is also set to return to Paarl Royals, adding further star power to the competition.

For Rahane, an SA20 opportunity could offer another chance to make his mark on the global franchise cricket circuit.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran
Tags: Ajinkya Rahaneajinkya rahane franchise cricketAjinkya Rahane retirementajinkya rahane sa20amsterdam flameschris morrischris morris on rahaneDinesh Karthikdinesh karthik paarl royalsEuropean T20 Premier Leagueindian cricketers in sa20Paarl Royalsrahane sa20sa20 2026sa20 auctionsa20 auction 2026sa20 latest newssa20 season 5

RELATED News

Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen

Durand Cup 2026: Parthib Gogoi Brace Helps NorthEast United Beat FC1 3-1, Seal Quarter-Final Spot

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off

Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case

Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead

LATEST NEWS

ISKCON Vrindavan Issues Strict Dress Code: Why Selfies and Photography Are Banned Inside Temple

Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran

Why Was Eastern Uttar Pradesh Neglected After 1947? Who Stopped Work On Education, Healthcare And Infrastructure?: CM Yogi

Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Resolution Of Electricity Consumer Complaints, 99.01% Complaints Resolved In July

UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek

Government’s Resolve Is To Ensure Ease Of Living In The Life Of Every Citizen: CM Yogi Adityanath

Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran
Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran
Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran
Ajinkya Rahane in SA20 After Retirement? Chris Morris Makes Big Pitch For Indian Veteran

QUICK LINKS