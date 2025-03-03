Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain For IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Appointed Vice-Captain

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as KKR’s captain for IPL 2025, with Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain. The duo aims to lead the team in their title defense.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have officially announced Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the 2025 season. The franchise has also appointed Venkatesh Iyer as the team’s vice-captain, strengthening their leadership group ahead of the title defense.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rahane’s Reaction to the Captaincy Role

Expressing his excitement over the appointment, Rahane said, “It’s an honour to be asked to lead KKR, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. We have a well-balanced squad, and I look forward to taking on the challenge of defending our title.”

Despite his new leadership role, Rahane’s inclusion in KKR’s squad was not always certain. During the IPL 2025 mega auction in November, he initially went unsold when his name first came up. However, the team later acquired him at his base price of INR 1.5 crore during the accelerated round at the end of the auction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

KKR Management’s Take on Rahane and Iyer’s Leadership

KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in the new leadership duo, saying, “We are delighted to have Ajinkya Rahane, who brings invaluable experience and maturity. Venkatesh Iyer has also been a key player for KKR and possesses strong leadership qualities. We are confident they will work well together as we embark on our title defense.”

Rahane’s IPL and Leadership Track Record

This will be Rahane’s second stint with KKR, having previously played for them in 2022, where he struggled, scoring 133 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 103.90. However, his form significantly improved when he joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023, scoring 326 runs at an impressive strike rate of 172.48. In IPL 2024, his performance dipped again, tallying 242 runs with a strike rate of 123.46, leading to his release from CSK.

Rahane has proven himself as a capable leader in the past. He famously led India to a historic Test series win in Australia in 2020-21. Additionally, he captained Mumbai in domestic cricket, guiding them to multiple titles, including the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His stellar form in that tournament saw him emerge as the highest run-scorer with 469 runs at a strike rate of 164.56 and an average of over 58.

In the IPL, Rahane has previously captained in 25 matches—one game for Rising Pune Super Giant in 2017 and 24 games for Rajasthan Royals in 2018-19. However, midway through the 2019 season, he was replaced by Steve Smith as the team’s captain.

Iyer’s Rise as a Key Player for KKR

Venkatesh Iyer, who was not among KKR’s retained players before the mega auction, was re-signed for a massive INR 23.75 crore, making him the fourth most expensive player in IPL auction history. Iyer has been with KKR since 2021 and played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign last year, scoring 370 runs at a strike rate of 158.79.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Iyer had stated that he was “definitely ready” to lead KKR if given the opportunity. While he will serve as vice-captain in 2025, his leadership potential remains a valuable asset for the franchise.

KKR’s Season Opener Against RCB on March 22

As the reigning champions, KKR will kick off IPL 2025 by hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22. They secured their third IPL title last year under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who was not retained and has since taken over as the captain of Punjab Kings.

With KKR announcing Rahane as their captain, Delhi Capitals (DC) remains the only franchise yet to name a leader for the upcoming season. Rishabh Pant, who led DC last season, was not retained and will now captain Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI for Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia