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Home > Sports News > Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine And … | Three Players Who Can Become Next KKR Captain in IPL 2027

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine And … | Three Players Who Can Become Next KKR Captain in IPL 2027

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement has created a leadership vacuum at Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2027. KKR captaincy contenders include vice-captain Rinku Singh, franchise veteran Sunil Narine, and Hardik Pandya, whose potential Mumbai Indians exit could spark a major IPL transfer saga.

Ajinkya Rahane retired from all forms of cricket, leaving KKR's captaincy spot up for grabs. Image Credit: ANI
Ajinkya Rahane retired from all forms of cricket, leaving KKR's captaincy spot up for grabs. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 11:51 IST

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Ajinkya Rahane shared an emotional video announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the international as well as domestic circuit. This would mean that the 38-year-old would be relinquishing his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captaincy at the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions would be on the lookout for a new leader as the right-handed batter bids farewell to the sport. 

Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement




Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning nearly two decades. Rahane confirmed his decision through an emotional video shared on Instagram, saying he felt the time was right to move on from international cricket. 

Among the current KKR squad, there are two names that could be considered for captaincy. So here is a look at who could replace Rahane at Knight Riders.

Rinku Singh to replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain?

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, the three-time champions had unveiled Rinku Singh as the vice-captain of the team. The left-handed batter from Uttar Pradesh has been with KKR for almost a decade, having joined them in 2018. Being familiar with the setup, choosing Rinku as the captain might not be a bad option for the franchise. 

Sunil Narine to step in as interim captain for KKR

IPL 2027 would be the last edition of this cycle before another mega auction rolls in. This would mean that KKR could go for an interim captain before picking a new captain for the next cycle from the mega auction. Veteran Sunil Narine, who has been synonymous with the success of the franchise since joining in 2012, could be looked at as a captaincy option. The 38-year-old has played 202 games for the three-time champions and has taken 207 wickets. His performances in the title-winning years in 2012, 2014, and 2024 have played a pivotal role in the success of the franchise, and he is the player with the most experience in the franchise.

Hardik Pandya to Become KKR Captain

Hardik Pandya’s rumoured exit from the Mumbai Indians via a trade deal makes him the top candidate to join the Knight Riders and become the captain of the three-time champions. The all-rounder is currently on the wishlist of multiple franchises, as per reports. However, the latest development from KKR vacating a captaincy spot makes the franchise an ideal destination for the star Indian. 

Notably, his last trade from Gujarat Titans to MI involved him taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, something that was not well received by the fans. 

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Retires: Former India Captain Announces International Retirement at 38, Says ‘Time Was Right’

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