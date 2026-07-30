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Home > Sports News > Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket prompted an outpouring of tributes from some of the biggest names in the game, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virender Sehwag. The former India vice-captain was hailed for his calm leadership, resilience and memorable contributions, particularly during India's historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.

Tributes poured from the cricketing world as Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement. Image Credit: ANI
Tributes poured from the cricketing world as Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 18:45 IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. The tributes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world, with former national teammates appreciating Rahane for a successful career. Former head coach Ravi Shastri, along with teammates like Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammed Shami, along with others, led the way in paying respects to the right-handed batter. 

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Ajinkya Rahane



Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about the first time he batted with Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. The former batter, taking to Twitter, said, “Congratulations on a remarkable career, Ajinkya Rahane. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team.”

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane were teammates for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Rahane’s Test journey began on March 22, 2013, against Australia at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, where Tendulkar stood alongside him at the crease and urged the debutant to soak in and enjoy the special moment.

Cheteshwar Pujara Reacts to Ajinkya Rahane Retirement



Cheteshwar Pujara, who along with Rahane and Virat Kohli formed one of the most formidable batting orders, reacted to the news of the number five retiring. Pujara, who shared the dressing room with Rahane for several years, congratulated his former teammate and recalled the partnerships and memories they created together.

Pujara, who announced his retirement in August 2025, took to X and said, “It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that I will always fondly remember.”

Ravi Shastri Calls Rahane Integral Part of His Coaching Tenure



Former head coach Ravi Shastri called Ajinkya Rahane an integral part of his coaching tenure. Shastri was the coach when the Indian team under Rahane won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21 in Australia. 

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virender Sehwag Lead Tributes

Jasprit Bumrah pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement. Image Credit: Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement. Image Credit: Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah also congratulated Rahane and recalled their time together in the Indian dressing room. Bumrah said, “Congratulations Ajinkya Rahane on a great career. It was wonderful to share the dressing room with you and create so many great memories.”

Mohammed Shami pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement. Image Credit: Instagram

Mohammed Shami pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement. Image Credit: Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Shami praised Rahane’s career, highlighting his class, discipline and commitment to the national team. “Thank you for every run, every fight, and every unforgettable moment in the Indian jersey,” Shami said.




Shikhar Dhawan shared a post on his Instagram, posting a series of pictures with Ajinkya Rahane, including some off-the-field never-seen photos as well.




Virender Sehwag called Ajinkya Rahane “One of the most underrated cricketers.”

Also Read: Is Albie Morkel Stephen Fleming’s Successor? CSK Legend Named Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings’ Sister Franchise

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Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain
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Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain
Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain
Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain
Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain

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