Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri And Jasprit Bumrah Lead Heartfelt Tributes to Former India Captain

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. The tributes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world, with former national teammates appreciating Rahane for a successful career. Former head coach Ravi Shastri, along with teammates like Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammed Shami, along with others, led the way in paying respects to the right-handed batter.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Ajinkya Rahane







Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about the first time he batted with Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. The former batter, taking to Twitter, said, “Congratulations on a remarkable career, Ajinkya Rahane. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team.”

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane were teammates for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Rahane’s Test journey began on March 22, 2013, against Australia at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, where Tendulkar stood alongside him at the crease and urged the debutant to soak in and enjoy the special moment.

Cheteshwar Pujara Reacts to Ajinkya Rahane Retirement

Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya! It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute… pic.twitter.com/dnRcOta2es — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 30, 2026







Cheteshwar Pujara, who along with Rahane and Virat Kohli formed one of the most formidable batting orders, reacted to the news of the number five retiring. Pujara, who shared the dressing room with Rahane for several years, congratulated his former teammate and recalled the partnerships and memories they created together.

Pujara, who announced his retirement in August 2025, took to X and said, “It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that I will always fondly remember.”

Ravi Shastri Calls Rahane Integral Part of His Coaching Tenure

One of India’s most committed cricketers who was an integral part of my tenure as coach and gave yeoman service to Mumbai and Indian cricket. Well done Jinks. @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/I4bG7qtXHH — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 30, 2026







Former head coach Ravi Shastri called Ajinkya Rahane an integral part of his coaching tenure. Shastri was the coach when the Indian team under Rahane won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21 in Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virender Sehwag Lead Tributes



Jasprit Bumrah pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement. Image Credit: Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah also congratulated Rahane and recalled their time together in the Indian dressing room. Bumrah said, “Congratulations Ajinkya Rahane on a great career. It was wonderful to share the dressing room with you and create so many great memories.”



Mohammed Shami pays tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement. Image Credit: Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Shami praised Rahane’s career, highlighting his class, discipline and commitment to the national team. “Thank you for every run, every fight, and every unforgettable moment in the Indian jersey,” Shami said.









Shikhar Dhawan shared a post on his Instagram, posting a series of pictures with Ajinkya Rahane, including some off-the-field never-seen photos as well.

One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88.

Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha.

Just like against SA in Delhi ,2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great… — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2026









Virender Sehwag called Ajinkya Rahane “One of the most underrated cricketers.”

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