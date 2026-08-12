Ajinkya Rahane Returns to International Cricket Spotlight After Retirement: Former India Captain Set For New Role in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

Ajinkya Rahane will be making yet another debut as the former Indian cricketer will be taking over as a commentator in the upcoming Test series between India and Sri Lanka. Having recently retired from all forms of cricket, Rahane will be commentating in a Test match for the first time. The right-handed batter announced his retirement earlier on the 30th of June. Having played 85 Tests and led India in six Tests, Rahane brings with him a great deal of experience while still having the recent experience of playing at the highest level.

India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane Set to Make Test Commentary Debut

Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to make his Test commentary debut on the Sony Sports Network during India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, from August 15 to 27. The Indian cricketer recently brought the curtains down on an illustrious career spanning nearly 18 years since his first-class debut. He will now take on a new role in the commentary box, bringing his wealth of experience and perspective to the two-match Test series, which will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV.

IND vs SL: Ajinkya Rahane’s Test Experience to Help in Commentary

A veteran of 85 Tests for India, Rahane amassed 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His deep understanding of red-ball cricket, match situations and the nuances of the game will add a unique dimension to the broadcast, as he breaks down key moments, strategies and contests to give fans a closer look at what goes into shaping a Test match.

“I’m excited to make my Test commentary debut for India’s tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective,” the former Indian captain said.

“I’m looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field,” Rahane added.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches. His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India’s historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia’s long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Indian team won 2-1.

(With ANI Inputs)

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