Former cricketer and Ajinkya Rahane's coach, Pravin Amre on Monday said Ajinkya Rahane's hard work and patience paid and now he is back in-form. He said Ajinkya Rahane performed up to the expectations of the team management.

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane who was out of form from a very long time is back, and back in style. The right-handed batsman struck a powerful ton against West Indies in the first Test at the sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua and helped Team India to register a thumping victory. Rahane showcased some brilliant drives and flicks and scored 81 and 102 runs in both his innings.

Rahane, who was dropped of the recently concluded World Cup side sighting his bad performance, was the hero of the match who scripted victory for India with his copy-book style. Rahane’s fabulous performance was praised by his coach Pravin Amre. He said Ajinkya Rahane lived up to the expectations of Team India.

The news agency PTI quoted Amre saying he personally feels that he personally feels sorry for Rohit Sharma who did not perform up to the mark. But the way he scored 5 centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup, he should have given some more chances. There is no doubt that Rohit has a lot of potential in him and can score big for the Indian side.

He was happy that team management showed faith in Ajinkya Rahane and Rahne proved them right and performed as expected.

Amre who has coached Rahne and witnessed his career very closely said it’s all the hard work and patience Rahane had which finally paid off for him. He deserves the credit the way he handled himself.

About Ajinkya Rahane:

The 31-year-old batsman is known for his technique, style of bating and patience. He is vice-captain for Test and skipper of Rajasthan Royals. In 57 Tests, Rahane has scored 3671 runs. While in ODIs, he has 2962 runs off 90 ODIs. Notably, Rahane has played and built strong partnerships many times whenever Team India was in trouble. He is one of the top contenders for number 4 spot and but was out of form from.

Century at the Antigua Test came almost after 2 years and now the right-handed batsman would be hoping to continue it. He batted beautifully in both the innings and marked his 10th Test hundred. It could have been 11th one but Rahane fell 19 runs short to his century in the first innings, but in the second inning, he raised his bat and smiled towards the dressing room.

