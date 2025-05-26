Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
Ajinkya Rahane’s Insightful Take On Venkatesh Iyer’s Mindset: ‘If He’s Getting Rs 20 Plus Crore…’

One of the major headlines before the season began was KKR’s decision to bring back Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore using the Right To Match card.

Ajinkya Rahane's Insightful Take On Venkatesh Iyer's Mindset: 'If He's Getting Rs 20 Plus Crore…'

Ajinkya Rahane's Insightful Take On Venkatesh Iyer's Mindset: 'If He's Getting Rs 20 Plus Crore...'


Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane pointed to the poor form of key batters as the primary reason for the team’s slide from defending champions to an eighth-place finish this IPL season.

KKR’s campaign ended on a low note with a heavy 110-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, bringing an inconsistent season to a close.

Batting Collapse Overshadows Strong Bowling

In the post-match press conference, Rahane acknowledged that the batting unit failed to deliver as a collective group.

“It’s just that for us as a team, three-four guys were out of form. Where we faltered was at the batting end. As a batting unit, collectively, we couldn’t do well,” he said.

While the bowlers managed to hold their own, the batters couldn’t find their rhythm throughout the season.

“Unfortunately, two-three players were going through that phase for us. And that was the reason we couldn’t do well…But again, they are pretty much experienced enough to handle this situation.

“I’m sure they will come back stronger next year…Rinku (Singh), Raman (Ramandeep Singh), all the players, they will learn from the mistakes and come back stronger.”

Players who played pivotal roles in the 2024 title-winning run, including Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, were unable to replicate their form this time.

Venkatesh averaged 20.28, Russell 18.55, Rinku 29.42, and Ramandeep only 9.40, which significantly affected the team’s overall performance.

In their final match, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 278 for 3, the third-highest total in IPL history, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring a blistering century in 37 balls. KKR responded with just 168 runs.

Missed Opportunities and Rain Interruptions

Rahane believed the turning points for the season came much earlier in closely contested games that did not go their way.

The loss to Punjab Kings while chasing a modest 112, and a four-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants while chasing 239, were particularly damaging.

Rain also disrupted two games, adding to the team’s frustrations. KKR ended the season with only five wins from 14 matches.

“See, this season, I think for us, (it has been) kind of an up and down. We had our moments. We had our chances and I said that earlier also during those matches, as a unit, we didn’t play well, really well,” Rahane said.

“But again, this format, that’s how it goes, you know…the Punjab Kings game, LSG game and also the CSK game, I thought those two-three games could have been slightly different.”

He explained that defending a title is never easy and the pressure can impact performance.

“It’s not easy when you win a championship and, you know, come into the next season, defending the championship, it’s not that easy. As a team, we tried our best. What I can say is, we’ll come back really stronger next year.”

Rahane also pointed out the mental strain players face after successful seasons.

“When you have a couple of good seasons, as an individual, you put a lot of expectation on yourself. You put pressure on yourself. And I feel that was the case for most of the batters, to prove, you know, that how good I am. And it is completely natural.”

“I’m sure our players, will learn from the mistakes. It’s a lot to learn from this season, as a team. Not for any particular individual, but for everyone. So many learnings from this season.”

Venkatesh Iyer’s Attitude Praised Despite Price Tag

One of the major headlines before the season began was KKR’s decision to bring back Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore using the Right To Match card.

Despite his underwhelming form, Rahane dismissed any suggestion that the price tag affected Iyer’s mindset.

“Someone’s not going to work doubly harder if he’s getting Rs 20 plus crore, or someone’s not going to work less harder when he’s getting one, two, three crore, whatever it is.

“…your attitude doesn’t change on the field. You know, that’s what matters. As a player, you only focus on the controllable things. And I felt Venkatesh Iyer was actually focusing on the controllable things,” Rahane said.

“I thought his attitude was fantastic. One off season, that can happen to any player. So it’s not about the price tag. I don’t think he was thinking about his price tag at all. But just one of those seasons that we had to go through.”

Rahane also praised the efforts of the bowling unit, who he said stayed consistent throughout the tournament.

He credited bowlers like Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Sunil Narine for maintaining clarity in their approach.

“The wickets were really good for the batters. But I thought, bowling throughout the season, as a bowling unit, we did really well…all the bowlers who have played, their thinking was really clear,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Rahane remained optimistic. He believes the team will regroup, learn from this season, and return stronger next year.

