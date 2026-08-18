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Home > Sports News > Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED

Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED

With reports of Ajit Agarkar's exit looming in September after taking over as the Indian men's team's chief selector in 2023, it's intriguing to know how much he earns from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India's Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED. (Image Credits: X)
Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India's Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 16:06 IST

With reports of Ajit Agarkar’s exit looming in September after taking over as the Indian men’s team’s chief selector in 2023, it’s intriguing to know how much he earns from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former Indian fast bowler has mostly been at the forefront of answering questions during press conferences, putting him heavily under the spotlight. What is the the 48-year-old’s salary from the BCCI?

How much does Ajit Agarkar earns from the BCCI?

As per a report published by The Hindustan Times, Agarkar earns approximately ₹3 crore from the BCCI as a chief selector. Meanwhile, the other members of the selection committee, Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh reportedly earn ₹90 lakh.

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Despite doing more than a decent job as a chief selector, Agarkar has copped plenty of criticism in recent years. Having taken up the role in 2023, he oversaw the Men in Blue’s road to the finals of the 50-over World Cup at home. The heartbreaking defeat in the final followed it up with winning all three ICC trophies post that as the men’s side created history by becoming the first side to win the T20 World Cup at home and defending their crown successfully.

However, the Test side has seen a massive dip under him, headlined by suffering series sweeps to New Zealand and South Africa at home. Additionally, they also relinquished the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. Moreover, India suffered ODI series defeat to New Zealand at home for the first time and lost a T20I leg to Ireland for the first time. The series defeat to Ireland brought the Men in Blue’s unbeaten streak in the shortest format that dated back to 2023.

Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector is about to end on September 2026 and it remains unclear whether or not the BCCI will extend it or not, keeping in mind some extremely important assignments, especially the 2027 World Cup.

How much is Ajit Agarkar’s net worth 2026?

The Mumbai-born former cricketer’s net worth is reportedly around $5 million, which is approximately equivalent to ₹40 crore to ₹45 crore.

His past earnings’ sources also included coaching stints, notably mentoring the Delhi Capitals and high fees as a commentator and analyst.

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Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED
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Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED
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