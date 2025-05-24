Ajit Agarkar Reveals Insights on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement: 'He Felt He Had Given...'

Agarkar acknowledged the timing of the decisions coincided with the start of a new World Test Championship cycle, making it a natural point of transition for the team.

Ajit Agarkar, former Indian cricketer and the current head of the BCCI selection committee, has offered fresh insight into Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket. According to Agarkar, Kohli approached the board in early April and expressed that he felt he had given everything he could to the format and wanted to step away ahead of the high-profile England series.

A Thoughtful Exit from Test Cricket

Agarkar revealed that Kohli made his intentions clear well in advance of the public announcement.

“Virat reached out (to the BCCI/selection committee) in early April and he felt he had given everything he had. If he felt he could not be up to the standards that he has set, you have got to respect that,” Agarkar told the media while announcing India’s squad for the England tour.

Rohit Sharma and Kohli made their retirement decisions public just days apart. Rohit bowed out on May 7, followed by Kohli on May 12. The departure of two senior players leaves a significant gap in the Test lineup, a challenge Agarkar believes the team must tackle by grooming new talent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recent Struggles Sparked Speculation

Both Kohli and Rohit had been the subject of intense speculation over their Test futures after a year of underwhelming performances. Kohli started the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a century in Perth but could not sustain the momentum.

He ended the series with 190 runs in five Tests, averaging just 23. It was his worst ever performance in Australia, raising further questions about his longevity in the format.

Agarkar acknowledged the timing of the decisions coincided with the start of a new World Test Championship cycle, making it a natural point of transition for the team.

No Pressure from Selectors, No Farewell Plans

When asked if the selection committee had tried to persuade either Kohli or Rohit to stay for the crucial England series, Agarkar responded that retirement is a deeply personal decision.

“When somebody takes a call (to retire), it is not up to me. Retirement is a personal call. It’s a new WTC cycle and you are looking at all scenarios to help build a team,” he said.

There were unconfirmed reports that Kohli had hoped to play a farewell series in England, but Agarkar did not address those directly. He maintained that the decision to walk away from Test cricket was entirely Kohli’s.

“When somebody decides, it’s not up to us. Our job is to pick up someone. But yes, when somebody finishes… two big cricketers, it will be a hole to fill. Of course, (Mohammad) Shami too is there, as he has done a lot for Indian cricket,” Agarkar added.

With Kohli, Rohit and possibly Shami stepping back, Indian cricket now faces the task of building a new Test core for the challenges ahead.

ALSO READ: India’s England Tour Test Squad: Why Jasprit Bumrah Won’t Play All 5 Test Matches