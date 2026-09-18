Ajit Agarkar Set to Be Sacked as India Chief Selector? BCCI Gives BIG Update; Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha in Race

India Chief Selector: The discussions around the Indian senior men’s cricket team have revolved around the selection committee. Since 2023, it is Ajit Agarkar who has held the position of the Chief Selector for the national team. In his tenure, the Indian team has enjoyed immense success. But the three-year period has not been without controversies. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, provided a huge update on Ajit Agarkar’s future at the helm of things.

Ajit Agarkar to Leave? BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Provides Update

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on Friday said the board has obtained authorisation regarding the appointment of the chief selector but will take a decision on the matter later.

Speaking to reporters after the 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its headquarters in Mumbai, Shukla said the meeting finalised the agenda items, including the retention of Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.

“As for the selector, authorisation has been taken. We will decide on the selector later,” he said.

Ajit Agarkar was appointed chairman of the men’s senior selection committee in July 2023, and his contract is scheduled to end next month.

BCCI AGM Meeting

Shukla also confirmed that Dhumal and Majumdar had retained their positions in the IPL Governing Council.

“The meeting was good; all things were finalised in the meeting. In the IPL Governing Council, the same people have been retained, including Dhumal and Majumdar,” he told reporters outside the BCCI headquarters.

The AGM also authorised associate membership for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Cricket Association.

“Authorisation has also been obtained for granting associate membership to Andaman and Nicobar Islands Cricket Association. These were the main issues; there was nothing else like that,” said Shukla.

Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha Among Leading Candidates

Several reports suggesting Agarkar could be replaced as chief selector by Parthiv Patel or Pragyan Ojha.

While Parthiv currently holds a coaching role with the Gujarat Titans, Ojha has been employed with the BCCI and is already part of the selection team as a regional selector.

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