Ajit Agarkar Set to Continue as BCCI Chief Selector Until 2027 ODI World Cup? Contract Extension Talks Underway | Report

Ajit Agarkar to get contract extension: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is reportedly set to receive a contract extension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), potentially bringing an end to speculation over his future. Agarkar, who has headed the Indian men’s selection committee since July 2023, was absent from last week’s performance review meeting, leading to questions about his position. However, the latest report suggests that he is now likely to continue in the role meaning he could be the chief selector for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ajit Agarkar Set to get contract extension

Ajit Agarkar and the BCCI office-bearers are expected to hold discussions over the next two days to work out a roadmap for his contract extension. Both sides are reportedly positively looking at an extension, with the BCCI hoping to resolve a few issues at the earliest, according to a report in Sportstar.

Ajit Agarkar’s BCCI Contract and Extension

Agarkar’s current contract as chief selector is stipulated to end on October 4. He is eligible for a one-year extension, although the BCCI had remained tight-lipped about his future following his absence from the September 3 performance review meeting.

BCCI Selectors and Office-Bearers’ Cold War

According to the report, the BCCI office-bearers and the selection committee have been involved in a “cold war” over the last two months. Agarkar’s absence from the performance review meeting further fuelled speculation about differences between the selectors and the BCCI officials.

Ajit Agarkar’s Role as Chief Selector

Agarkar has headed the senior men’s selection committee since July 2023 after taking over as chairman of the selection committee. The former India all-rounder has overseen several major squad selections during his tenure and is currently expected to continue in the position if the contract extension is finalised.

Ajit Agarkar’s Next Selection Meeting

Agarkar’s last selection meeting under his current contract is likely to be the one that decides India’s ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies series. The discussions with BCCI officials over the next two days could determine the roadmap for his continuation beyond October 4.