Ajit Agarkar to Exit as BCCI Chief Selector? Devajit Saikia Drops Major Hint on Replacement Plan

Ajit Agarkar Replacement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Devajit Saikia all but confirmed Ajit Agarkar’s exit as the chief of the Men’s cricket team’s selection committee. While speaking to reporters, Saikia talked about how there is enough time for the BCCI to find a replacement. Meanwhile, Agarkar’s current role as the chief secretary ends on the 4th of October. However, the former fast bowler is not in line to be re-appointed or given an extension to the contract ending in less than a fortnight.

Ajit Agarkar Set to Leave as Chief Selector

According to earlier media reports, Agarkar had made the decision not to request a contract renewal after observing that the board members were also uninterested in doing so. Saikia declined to confirm or reject the rumor during the BCCI’s most recent meeting, stating that no decision had been made regarding his employment and adding that a lot may change in the next fifteen days.

While speaking to reporters, Saikia said, “As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th. We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain.”

Ajit Agarkar’s Fallout With BCCI

The BCCI played a major role in Ajit Agarkar’s reported departure as the chief selector. According to reports, the former fast bowler and the Indian cricket board had a fallout over Rohit Sharma’s future. While Agarkar had informed the superstar Indian batter of the selection committee’s decision to move on from him, the BCCI denied it. Saikia had come out in public throwing support behind Rohit and denying speculations over Rohit Sharma retiring from ODIs.

Meanwhile, angered by the situation, Agarkar did not seek a replacement. Additionally, Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are reportedly in the frontline to replace the former fast bowler as the chief of the selection committee.

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