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Home > Sports News > Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside

Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside

India cricketers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar have been appointed as Bihar DSPs under the state’s sports quota, but there is a major condition attached to their government jobs. Both pacers must remain active in competitive cricket for five years — but what happens to their DSP posts if they stop playing?

Samrat Chaudhary, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep in frame. Image Credit: X/@officecmbihar
Samrat Chaudhary, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep in frame. Image Credit: X/@officecmbihar

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 15:34 IST

Sportspeople getting government jobs has been the norm for quite some time in India. Mostly, these jobs are provided during the playing careers or, on some occasions, after retirement. Recently, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were appointed as DSPs in Bihar’s police department. Along with the two cricketers, other sportspeople were awarded government jobs. However, it has been revealed that the Bihar government has put forth a condition on the jobs. 

Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Condition

Bihar government has put a huge condition on Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar and on all other players who have been given a government job lately. They will have to comply if they want to keep the job.

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A notice issued by the Bihar government states that Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar have to sign a five-year bond. With the help of the bond, both cricketers will be committed to participating in cricket tournaments on a full-time basis for the period of five years.

If either of them refuses to abide by the conditions of the bond or discontinues playing cricket as a full-time player, they stand to lose their DSP jobs.

Are Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar in the Indian Cricket Team?

Both Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, owing to their injuries, are not in the Indian cricket team. 29-year-old Akash last featured for the national side in 2025 during the tour to England. He played three games during the tour and picked up 13 wickets, including a match haul of 10 wickets at Edgbaston. 

Meanwhile, Mukesh last featured for India in 2024 in a T20I against Zimbabwe. The rise of young fast bowlers has meant that Mukesh has been kept out of the Indian cricket team. However, thanks to the experience of the two fast bowlers in first-class cricket, they are still in the scheme of things when it comes to the national team. 

Also Read: AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command

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Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside
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Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside

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Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside
Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside
Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside
Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar’s Bihar DSP Jobs Have a ‘5-Year Cricket’ Condition: What Happens if They Quit? Details Inside

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