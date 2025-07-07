Akash Deep’s Childhood Friend On His Sister’s Recovery: ‘BCCI, Lucknow Team Management Helped A Lot’

India’s seamer Akash Deep’s childhood friend, Vaibhav Kumar, said that the cricketer’s sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh — who has been battling cancer for the past two months — is now doing well. He also expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Lucknow team management for their support during the difficult time.

BCCI and Lucknow Team Played Key Role in Akash Deep’s Sister’s Treatment

Speaking to ANI about Jyoti’s health, Vaibhav said, “It was first-stage cancer…Team management in Lucknow was very helpful. Doctors were called from outside, and she received treatment in Lucknow. Doctors came from Mumbai too. BCCI, the Lucknow team management, and even the Bengal, where he (Akash) played, helped a lot. Now, she is fine. There are no issues now.”

Akash Deep’s 10-Wicket Haul Powers India to Edgbaston Win

Akash Deep played a crucial role in India’s victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, claiming a 10-wicket haul. He took 4/88 in the first innings and 6/99 in the second, showcasing a match-winning performance.

After the match, Akash revealed that he had kept his sister’s illness private and had dedicated the game to her.

“The biggest thing is that I have not told anyone yet. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is stable now. She is fine. She will be the happiest. She has been going through this mentally for the last two months,” Akash said in a heartfelt conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently on broadcasting duty.

“I was playing this match for her. I have to make her happy with this match,” he added.

Shubman Gill, Jadeja Lead India’s First Innings Domination

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match.

Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand with Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards a massive 587. Gill himself scored 269 in 387 balls, smashing 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

India Crushes England by 336 Runs as Akash Deep Shines Again

In England’s first innings, India had them struggling at 84/5. A 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) revived England briefly, but Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) cleaned up the tail quickly, dismissing them for 407.

India’s second innings featured a fiery opening stand by Jaiswal (28) and KL Rahul (55), followed by attacking knocks from Rishabh Pant (65) and Gill (161), supported by Jadeja (69*). India declared at 427/6, setting a 608-run target.

England’s batting collapsed under pressure, with Jamie Smith’s 88 being the only resistance. They were bowled out for 271, losing by 336 runs, as Akash Deep claimed another 6/99 to complete his remarkable ten-wicket match haul.

(With Inputs From ANI)

