Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep recently began a new chapter of his personal life as he married his partner Akshita Raj in a grand traditional ceremony at a five-star luxury hotel in Varanasi. The wedding was a grand affair with rituals, music and high-profile guests from sports and entertainment but it is a whole new kind of moment that has taken social media by storm. A candid and light-hearted video from the wedding functions has gone viral across platforms, highlighting the brilliant wit of the pacer.

The Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma Question

The viral video shows a very relatable and funny conversation between Akash Deep and one of his close friends during the wedding celebrations. The groom looked every inch the majestic king on his big day in his gorgeous, heavily embroidered traditional sherwani and matching royal turban.

Look at Aakash Deep’s reaction when his friend asked, “Bhaiya, aapne Virat Kohli Bhaiya, Dhoni Bhaiya aur Rohit Bhaiya ko apni shaadi mein kyun nahi bulaya?” Aakash Deep replied, “Phir yahan shaadi nahi ho paati, bahar karni padti.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/9vAgnwupVi — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) June 25, 2026

However, a friend decided to put him on the spot with a question that every cricket enthusiast in the country was probably wondering. Stepping up to the groom, the friend curiously asked:

“Bhaiya, aapne Virat Kohli Bhaiya, Dhoni Bhaiya aur Rohit Bhaiya ko apni shaadi mein kyun nahi bulaya?” (Brother, why didn’t you invite big brothers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to your wedding?)

A Hilarious Reality Check From Akash Deep

Akash Deep, without missing a beat, flashed a wide, charming smile and came up with a punchline that immediately had everyone around him in splits.

“Phir yahan shaadi nahi ho paati, bahar karni padti.” (Then the wedding couldn’t have happened here indoors, we would have had to do it outside).

The funny banter sums up the insane celebrity status and god-like fan frenzy that surrounds the trio of Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni in India. Akash Deep’s down-to-earth and sensible take on crowd control inside a wedding hall, stole the hearts of internet users everywhere, turning a personal, intimate milestone, into a globally relatable cricket fan moment.

A Complete Celebration

But aside from the viral banter, the wedding was a star-studded affair that was deeply rooted with Akash Deep’s roots. Adding to the festive mood, the wedding witnessed a special appearance by Bhojpuri music icon Pawan Singh. As the pacer starts his marriage journey, fans are waiting to see him back terrorising batting lineups on the pitch in full fitness.