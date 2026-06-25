LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video

Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video

Intimate venue constraints! Check out the viral video breakdown as an Indian pacer gives a witty response about his high-profile guest list.

Akash Deep's Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: 'Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?' | WATCH Video. Photo X Screengrab
Akash Deep's Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: 'Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?' | WATCH Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 13:55 IST

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep recently began a new chapter of his personal life as he married his partner Akshita Raj in a grand traditional ceremony at a five-star luxury hotel in Varanasi. The wedding was a grand affair with rituals, music and high-profile guests from sports and entertainment but it is a whole new kind of moment that has taken social media by storm. A candid and light-hearted video from the wedding functions has gone viral across platforms, highlighting the brilliant wit of the pacer.

The Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma Question

The viral video shows a very relatable and funny conversation between Akash Deep and one of his close friends during the wedding celebrations. The groom looked every inch the majestic king on his big day in his gorgeous, heavily embroidered traditional sherwani and matching royal turban. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, a friend decided to put him on the spot with a question that every cricket enthusiast in the country was probably wondering. Stepping up to the groom, the friend curiously asked:

“Bhaiya, aapne Virat Kohli Bhaiya, Dhoni Bhaiya aur Rohit Bhaiya ko apni shaadi mein kyun nahi bulaya?” (Brother, why didn’t you invite big brothers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to your wedding?)

A Hilarious Reality Check From Akash Deep

Akash Deep, without missing a beat, flashed a wide, charming smile and came up with a punchline that immediately had everyone around him in splits.

“Phir yahan shaadi nahi ho paati, bahar karni padti.” (Then the wedding couldn’t have happened here indoors, we would have had to do it outside).

The funny banter sums up the insane celebrity status and god-like fan frenzy that surrounds the trio of Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni in India. Akash Deep’s down-to-earth and sensible take on crowd control inside a wedding hall, stole the hearts of internet users everywhere, turning a personal, intimate milestone, into a globally relatable cricket fan moment.

A Complete Celebration

But aside from the viral banter, the wedding was a star-studded affair that was deeply rooted with Akash Deep’s roots. Adding to the festive mood, the wedding witnessed a special appearance by Bhojpuri music icon Pawan Singh. As the pacer starts his marriage journey, fans are waiting to see him back terrorising batting lineups on the pitch in full fitness.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video
Tags: Akash Deep funny interview responseAkash Deep wedding viral videoAkshita Raj Akash Deep traditional sherwaniBaddi village Rohtas cricket newsIndia cricket team pacer marriageMS Dhoni wedding guest list crowdPawan Singh performance Akash Deep marriageVaranasi five star hotel cricket weddingVirat Kohli Rohit Sharma wedding invitation

RELATED News

India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up

Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH

DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism

Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana’s Objection Sparks Pakistan Camp Row Over Aliya Riaz Sharing Room With Husband; Ali Younas Issues Clarification

LATEST NEWS

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video
Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video
Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video
Akash Deep’s Hilarious Reply to Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma Wedding Question Goes Viral: ‘Shadi Ho Paega Banaras Mein?’ | WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS