Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Ivan Toney’s Side Gain Momentum in Saudi Pro League? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Match Preview, Live Streaming: Al Ahli will take on Al Hazem in a crucial Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash on Friday (Sep 11). The two sides are separated by just one point in the league standings heading into matchday seven, with Al Ahli looking to build momentum and climb the table. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV channel and live streaming information.

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al Ahli vs Al Hazem, Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem, Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026 Venue: Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Team News

Al Ahli have collected nine points from their opening six matches and sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League standings. Ivan Toney’s side have won three of their six games and will be aiming to put together a positive run after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

Al Hazem are just one point behind Al Ahli with eight points from six matches. They have recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats so far, making Friday’s meeting an important opportunity for both teams to move up the standings.

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Head-to-Head Record

Al Ahli have enjoyed the upper hand in their overall meetings with Al Hazem, winning 15 of the 24 matches between the two sides. Al Hazem have won three games, while six encounters have ended in draws.

Al Ahli’s biggest victory in the fixture came in a 4-0 win over Al Hazem in 2023. Al Hazem’s biggest win against Al Ahli was a 2-1 victory in 2006.

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League Standings

Al Ahli: 8th, 6 matches, 3 wins, 0 draws, 3 defeats, 13 goals scored, 9 conceded, 9 points

8th, 6 matches, 3 wins, 0 draws, 3 defeats, 13 goals scored, 9 conceded, 9 points Al Hazem: 9th, 6 matches, 2 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats, 6 goals scored, 6 conceded, 8 points

Where to Watch Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Live on TV?

The Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match will not have a regular TV broadcast listed for viewers in India. Fans can follow the live coverage through the available streaming platform.

How to Watch Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Live Streaming on Laptop, Mobile and TV?

Fans in India can watch the Al Ahli vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match live on the FanCode platform. The match can be accessed on compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops and supported connected devices.

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem: Will Ivan Toney’s Side Gain Momentum?

Al Ahli will enter the contest with the advantage of playing at home and possessing a superior head-to-head record. However, Al Hazem have also picked up eight points from their opening six games and are only one point behind their opponents. With both sides looking to improve their position in the table, the match is expected to be a closely contested encounter.