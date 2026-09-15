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Home > Sports News > Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More

Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More

Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Al Ain will host Al Nassr in the first matchday of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 15. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will be aiming to begin their continental campaign with a victory after returning to the elite Asian competition. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, live streaming, predicted starting XIs and match prediction.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More
Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 19:11 IST

Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Al Ain will host Al Nassr in the first matchday of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 15. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will be aiming to begin their continental campaign with a victory after returning to the elite Asian competition. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, live streaming, predicted starting XIs and match prediction.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Details

  • Match: Al Ain vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE
  • Kick-off Time: 9:30 PM IST (5:00 PM BST, 9:00 AM PT, 12:00 PM ET)

Where to Watch Al Ain vs Al Nassr Live on TV?

The Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

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How to Watch Al Ain vs Al Nassr Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match live on the FanCode App.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Team News

Al Nassr head into the contest after a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej Club. The Saudi Arabian side missed out on the AFC Champions League Elite last season, instead competing in the AFC Champions League Two, where they reached the final before losing to Gamba Osaka.

Al Ain also come into the fixture after dropping points in their latest UAE Pro League match, drawing 2-2 against Al Wasl. However, playing at home could provide Al Ain with an advantage as they look to make a positive start to their AFC Champions League Elite campaign.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Predicted Starting XIs

Al Ain Predicted XI: Eisa; Lazaro, Ben Khaleq, Rabia, Skoko, Rodrigues; Romero, Traore, Palacios; Santos, Giakoumakis.

Al Nassr Predicted XI: Bento; Boushal, Al-Amri, Martinez, Al-Nasser; Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa, Mane; Joao Felix, Ronaldo.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the biggest attacking threat for Al Nassr and will be looking to continue his goalscoring form in the AFC Champions League Elite. The Portuguese superstar is expected to lead the Saudi side’s attack and could play a key role in deciding the outcome of the contest.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Match Prediction

Al Nassr possess significant attacking quality and have Cristiano Ronaldo leading their frontline, but Al Ain will have home advantage and will be determined to start their Asian campaign on a strong note. The Saudi Arabian side’s recent 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej shows that they could face a difficult challenge. However, Al Nassr’s experience and individual quality could give them the edge, with Ronaldo also capable of making the difference. Al Nassr are therefore predicted to secure a narrow victory.

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Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More
Tags: AFC champions league

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Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More
Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More
Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More
Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite Match Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Again? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More
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