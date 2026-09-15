Al Ain vs Al Nassr: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27? Latest Update, Prediction

AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to begin their AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 campaign against Al Ain at the Hazzi Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (Sep 15). The Saudi Pro League champions will be aiming to make a strong start to their Asian campaign after their run in the AFC Champions League Two last season. Here are all the latest updates, including Ronaldo’s availability, team news and match prediction.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against Al Ain?

The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar is fit and training hard with the first team, which means he should start in tonight’s Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 clash. Ronaldo will be looking to make an immediate impact in the continental competition and help Al Nassr begin their campaign with a victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals in six Saudi Pro League appearances this season and will now be hoping to add to his tally during Al Nassr’s Asian journey. His presence will be crucial for the Big Yellow as they look to challenge for the AFC Champions League Elite title.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Team News

Al Nassr qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite after winning the Saudi Pro League last season. During the 2025-26 campaign, they competed in the AFC Champions League Two and reached the final, where they suffered defeat against Gamba Osaka. They will be determined to go one step further this time and become Asian champions.

Al Ain, meanwhile, have been performing well in the UAE Pro League and head into their opening AFC Champions League Elite fixture with confidence. Al-Zaeem have avoided defeat in their last five matches and will also have the advantage of playing at home.

However, Al Nassr’s defensive form remains a concern. The Saudi Arabian side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches and will need to adopt a calmer and more composed approach at the back against Al Ain.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Match Details

Match: Al Ain vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27

Al Ain vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Venue: Hazzi Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, UAE

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Match Prediction

Al Nassr will enter the contest with plenty of attacking quality, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to start. However, Al Ain’s unbeaten run in their last five matches and home advantage could make this a difficult opening fixture. Al Nassr’s recent defensive struggles are another concern, but their experience and individual quality could help them secure a narrow victory. Al Nassr are therefore expected to edge Al Ain in a closely fought encounter.