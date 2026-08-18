Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup LIVE Streaming: Diriyah will take on defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr in the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday (Aug 18). Diriyah earned promotion to the Saudi Pro League after finishing second in the Saudi First Division last season and will now face one of the strongest teams in Saudi football. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, begin a new chapter under head coach Ange Postecoglou and will be the favourites to advance. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr live on TV and online in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India and more.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup Match Details

Match: Diriyah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2026

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2026 Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Venue: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM BST, 1 PM ET, 9:00 PM Local Time

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live on TV in Saudi Arabia?

Fans in Saudi Arabia can watch the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match live on Thmanyah. The platform holds the broadcast rights for the competition in Saudi Arabia.

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup clash through the DAZN UK streaming service.

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match through Fox Sports digital platforms or Paramount+, subject to availability in their region.

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live on TV in India?

There will be no live television broadcast of the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match in India.

How to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match on FanCode. There is no live TV broadcast available in India, but the match can be streamed on FanCode.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head Record

Diriyah and Al-Nassr have previously met in the King Cup, with Al-Nassr securing a commanding 7-0 victory when the sides faced each other in 2016. Diriyah will therefore be aiming for a much-improved performance against the Saudi giants in their latest meeting.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Team News

Diriyah are playing in the Saudi Pro League for the first time after earning promotion from the second tier last season. They began their top-flight campaign with a defeat against Al Ahli and will now look to make an impression in the King Cup.

Al-Nassr have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach and will be hoping to achieve greater success under the Australian manager. Given the strength of their squad, Al-Nassr are the clear favourites, although Postecoglou could rotate his players for the cup fixture.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Confirmed Starting Lineups

Diriyah Starting XI: Nikola Vasilj; Al-Faraj, Djimsiti, Mbemba, Al-Obaid; Gueye, Al-Malki; Diandy, Rodríguez, N’Koudou; Laborde.

Al-Nassr Starting XI: Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Martínez, Al-Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa; Angelo, João Félix, Mané; Al-Hamdan.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction

Al-Nassr will start as overwhelming favourites because of the considerable difference in quality and experience between the two squads. Diriyah will be hoping to produce a disciplined defensive performance and cause an upset, but Al-Nassr’s attacking quality should give Postecoglou’s side the advantage and see them progress in the King Cup.