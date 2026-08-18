LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Diriyah will take on defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr in the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday (Aug 18). Diriyah earned promotion to the Saudi Pro League after finishing second in the Saudi First Division last season and will now face one of the strongest teams in Saudi football. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, begin a new chapter under head coach Ange Postecoglou and will be the favourites to advance. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr live on TV and online in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India and more.

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 23:02 IST

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup LIVE Streaming: Diriyah will take on defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr in the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday (Aug 18). Diriyah earned promotion to the Saudi Pro League after finishing second in the Saudi First Division last season and will now face one of the strongest teams in Saudi football. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, begin a new chapter under head coach Ange Postecoglou and will be the favourites to advance. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr live on TV and online in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India and more.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup Match Details

  • Match: Diriyah vs Al-Nassr, King Cup of Champions 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
  • Venue: Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM BST, 1 PM ET, 9:00 PM Local Time

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live on TV in Saudi Arabia?

Fans in Saudi Arabia can watch the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match live on Thmanyah. The platform holds the broadcast rights for the competition in Saudi Arabia.

You Might Be Interested In

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup clash through the DAZN UK streaming service.

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match through Fox Sports digital platforms or Paramount+, subject to availability in their region.

Where to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live on TV in India?

There will be no live television broadcast of the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match in India.

How to Watch Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Diriyah vs Al-Nassr King Cup match on FanCode. There is no live TV broadcast available in India, but the match can be streamed on FanCode.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head Record

Diriyah and Al-Nassr have previously met in the King Cup, with Al-Nassr securing a commanding 7-0 victory when the sides faced each other in 2016. Diriyah will therefore be aiming for a much-improved performance against the Saudi giants in their latest meeting.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Team News

Diriyah are playing in the Saudi Pro League for the first time after earning promotion from the second tier last season. They began their top-flight campaign with a defeat against Al Ahli and will now look to make an impression in the King Cup.

Al-Nassr have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach and will be hoping to achieve greater success under the Australian manager. Given the strength of their squad, Al-Nassr are the clear favourites, although Postecoglou could rotate his players for the cup fixture.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Confirmed Starting Lineups

Diriyah Starting XI: Nikola Vasilj; Al-Faraj, Djimsiti, Mbemba, Al-Obaid; Gueye, Al-Malki; Diandy, Rodríguez, N’Koudou; Laborde.

Al-Nassr Starting XI: Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Martínez, Al-Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa; Angelo, João Félix, Mané; Al-Hamdan.

Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction

Al-Nassr will start as overwhelming favourites because of the considerable difference in quality and experience between the two squads. Diriyah will be hoping to produce a disciplined defensive performance and cause an upset, but Al-Nassr’s attacking quality should give Postecoglou’s side the advantage and see them progress in the King Cup.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Tags: al nassr

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Thrash South Africa 6-1, Move Closer to Second-Round Qualification

Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Need to Qualify? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained

IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4

LATEST NEWS

Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration

Gaurav Khanna Heads To Mussoorie With Parents Amid Divorce Speculation; Fans Call Trip His ‘Healing’ Phase

Satyendar Jain Arrested in Delhi Jal Board Case: What Happened and What We Know So Far

Anjali Arora As Sita Sparks Online Debate; ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions

Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money

The Traitors Season 2: Shalini Passi Questions Mallika Sherawat’s ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ Dress Claim; Says ‘She Is Lying’

From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

SM Steels And Powver Limited Reinforces Its Commitment To Inclusive Growth Through Aparajita, Celebrating Women Who Inspire Change

Samsung Promised Security, But Users Got Battery Drain? S24, S25 Ultra Owners Raise Alarm

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch King Cup of Champions Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

QUICK LINKS