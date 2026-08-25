Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League 2026-27 | Match Time, TV Channel

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Streaming Details: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in action once again as the team faceoff against Al Ettifaq in a highly anticipated Saudi Pro League 2026-27 match on Tuesday, August 25. This game is going to be a real test because both clubs have shown strong performance in the new league, and both teams have ambitions for the first title of the year.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Al Nassr’s start has been a dream come true with consecutive wins in two league matches. Cristiano Ronaldo opened his scoring account this season for Al Nassr against Al Riyadh in the previous game, coming in as a substitute, while the newcomers, Joao Felix and Angelo, have immediately added to the side’s strength.

Finding their rhythm early in the season, Al Ettifaq have gathered six points from two matches and should capitalize well on this being a home contest against Al Nassr, which means it’s going to be an uphill battle for the reigning champions. Having only defeated Al Fateh by the slimmest of margins in their last game, the home men are still considered the dark horses of the competition so early.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Match Details

Match: Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr

Competition: Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Venue: Al Ettifaq Club Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Saudi Pro League 2026: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against Al Ettifaq?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al Nassr. The player from Portugal scored for his club in the previous game against Al Riyadh, where he played only after half-time. He is currently running to reach the 1000 career goals achievement. The seasoned pro would surely want to add to his tally against Al Ettifaq.

When And Where To Watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Live In India?

Indian football fans can watch the Saudi Pro League meeting between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr live on the FanCode application and also on the website.

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