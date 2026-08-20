Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal LIVE Streaming: The Pedro Emanuel-led side have initiated their 2026-27 campaign with a 1-2 loss against Neom SC. They made a comeback with a 2-0 win against Al Adalah in the Saudi King’s Cup. The Orange will be at home for their upcoming league game, but it is not going to be an easy contest for them. Al-Hilal are now on a two-match winning streak in the 2026-27 campaign. They first secured a 4-2 win against Al Faisaly, in which they were awarded three penalties. The Blue Waves then went on to secure an easy 2-0 victory against Al Raed in the domestic cup competition. Here are all the live streaming details consisting countries like India, Saudi Arabia, UK and USA.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Venue: Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium, Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia

Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium, Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST / 6:00 PM GMT / 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time

Where to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live in Saudi Arabia?

Supporters in Saudi Arabia can watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League match live on the Thmanyah Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia time on Thursday, August 20.

How to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League fixture on FanCode. The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 20.

How to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming in the USA?

Viewers in the United States can watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League clash through the Fox Sports Network. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT) on Thursday.

How to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal match on the Recast Network. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM UK time on Thursday, August 20.