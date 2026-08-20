Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Match Prediction: Who Will Win Saudi Pro League Match – Check Prediction, Team News, H2H Record, Live Streaming Details in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal LIVE Streaming: Al-Fayha will host Al-Hilal in a Saudi Pro League 2026-27 match at the Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium on Thursday, August 20. Al-Fayha began their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Neom SC but bounced back with a 2-0 win over Al Adalah in the Saudi King’s Cup. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will look to continue their strong record against the Orange, having avoided defeat in their last seven meetings. Here are all the details including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and more.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Venue: Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium, Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia

Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium, Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST / 6:00 PM GMT / 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time

Where to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live in Saudi Arabia?

Supporters in Saudi Arabia can watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League match live on the Thmanyah Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia time on Thursday, August 20.

How to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League fixture on FanCode. The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 20.

How to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming in the USA?

Viewers in the United States can watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League clash through the Fox Sports Network. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT) on Thursday.

How to Watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal match on the Recast Network. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM UK time on Thursday, August 20.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Team News

Al-Fayha, managed by Pedro Emanuel, began their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Neom SC. The Orange responded with a 2-0 victory over Al Adalah in the Saudi King’s Cup and will now have home advantage against one of the league’s strongest sides.

Al-Fayha have struggled in recent meetings with Al-Hilal, failing to record a positive result in their last seven encounters against the Blue Waves. They will need to be more disciplined and maintain control of the game if they are to challenge the visitors.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head Record

Al-Fayha have failed to secure a win in their last seven meetings against Al-Hilal. The Blue Waves have established a strong advantage in this fixture in recent years, making the visitors the favourites heading into Thursday’s contest.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Match Prediction

Al-Hilal will enter the match as clear favourites given their superior squad quality and dominant recent record against Al-Fayha. The hosts will take confidence from their 2-0 King’s Cup win over Al Adalah, but Al-Hilal’s greater attacking and defensive quality should give the visitors the advantage. Al-Fayha will need a disciplined performance and an effective counter-attacking approach to have a chance of securing a positive result.