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Home > Sports News > Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli LIVE Streaming: Al-Hilal will host Al-Ahli in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Tuesday, September 1. Simone Inzaghi's side have made an impressive start to the campaign and will enter the contest full of confidence, while Al-Ahli will be looking to respond after suffering a surprise defeat against Al-Kholood in their previous league fixture. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli live on TV and online in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA and India.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 22:09 IST

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli LIVE Streaming: Al-Hilal will host Al-Ahli in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Tuesday, September 1. Simone Inzaghi’s side have made an impressive start to the campaign and will enter the contest full of confidence, while Al-Ahli will be looking to respond after suffering a surprise defeat against Al-Kholood in their previous league fixture. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli live on TV and online in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA and India.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026
  • Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST / 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time / 7:00 PM UK Time / 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Where to Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live in Saudi Arabia?

Supporters in Saudi Arabia can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match live on the Thmanyah Network. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia time on Tuesday, September 1.

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How to Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League fixture on FanCode. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 1.

How to Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming in the USA?

Viewers in the United States can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli clash through FOX Sports. The match is listed on FOX Soccer Plus, with coverage also available through FOX Deportes. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT) on Tuesday, September 1.

How to Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli match through the Recast Network. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM UK time on Tuesday, September 1.

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Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
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Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV, Laptop in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, India And More

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