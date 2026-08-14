Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League LIVE in UK, USA, Saudi Arabia And India

Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming: Al-Hilal will face Al-Faisaly in Match 3 of the Roshn Saudi League 2026-27 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Friday, August 14, 2026. Al-Hilal head into the contest in strong form, having won five of their last six matches, while Al-Faisaly have also impressed away from home after winning their last three matches on the road. Al-Hilal have dominated the recent league meetings between the two sides, winning 20 of their 26 encounters, but Al-Faisaly will look to provide a stern challenge.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Match Details
Match: Al-Hilal SFC vs Al-Faisaly Saudi, Match 3
Tournament: Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time | 7:00 PM UK Time | 2:00 PM ET | 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming in Saudi Arabia
Football fans in Saudi Arabia can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly on Thmanyah Network. The match is part of the Roshn Saudi League 2026-27.
TV Broadcast: Thmanyah Network
Live Streaming: Thmanyah Network
Kick-off: 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time, Friday, August 14
Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming in UK
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly on Recast Network. The match is part of the Roshn Saudi League 2026-27.
TV Broadcast: Recast Network
Live Streaming: Recast Network
Kick-off: 7:00 PM UK Time, Friday, August 14
Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming in USA
Fans in the United States can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly on Recast Network. The match will begin at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, August 14.
TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Network
Live Streaming: Fox Sports Network
Kick-off: 2:00 PM ET, Friday, August 14
Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming in India
Football fans in India can check the available digital platforms for live coverage of the Roshn Saudi League fixture. The match begins at 2:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 15.
TV Broadcast: Check official broadcast listings
Live Streaming: FanCode
Kick-off: 11:30 PM IST, Friday, August 14
Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Team News
Al-Hilal arrive in confident form after winning five of their last six matches and will look to make the most of their home advantage at Kingdom Arena. Al-Faisaly, however, have shown strong away form, winning each of their last three matches on the road. The visitors will hope that momentum can help them challenge Al-Hilal despite the latter’s strong historical record in this fixture.