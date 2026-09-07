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Home > Sports News > Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Al-Hilal will host Neom SC in Matchday 6 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season on Monday, September 7. Simone Inzaghi's side are the only team yet to drop a point, having won all five of their league matches, while Neom SC arrive with mixed form under Christophe Galtier. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 17:09 IST

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Al-Hilal will host Neom SC in Matchday 6 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season on Monday, September 7. Simone Inzaghi’s side are the only team yet to drop a point, having won all five of their league matches, while Neom SC arrive with mixed form under Christophe Galtier. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Hilal vs Neom SC, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Game Week 6
  • Date: Monday, September 7, 2026
  • Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST (9:00 PM Saudi Arabia time)

Where to Watch Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Live on TV?

There will be no television broadcast of the Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League match in India.

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How to Watch Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League match live on the FanCode app.

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Team News

Al-Hilal have made a perfect start to their Saudi Pro League campaign, winning all five of their matches and sitting at the top of the table. Their latest outing ended in a 2-0 victory over Al Shabab in the Riyadh derby, with Sergej Milinković-Savić and Rúben Neves getting on the scoresheet. Simone Inzaghi’s team have scored 17 goals and conceded only three in their opening five matches.

Neom SC are seventh in the table and come into the fixture after a 3-0 win over Al Khaleej. However, Christophe Galtier’s side had lost two of their previous three Saudi Pro League matches before that victory. Neom have also lost both of their previous meetings with Al-Hilal in the competition.

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Predicted Playing XIs

Al-Hilal Predicted XI: Yassine Bounou, Theo Hernandez, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Lajami, Moteb Al-Harbi, Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Mohammed Mahzari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sultan Mandash, Crysencio Summerville.

Neom SC Predicted XI: Marcin Bułka, Nathan Zeze, Malang Sarr, Islam Ahmed Hawsawi, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Amadou Koné, Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari, Georgios Masouras, Khalil Al-Absi, Alexandre Lacazette, Haroune Camara.

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction

Al-Hilal will enter the contest as the clear favourites after winning all five of their league matches and producing an impressive attacking and defensive record. Their home advantage, superior squad quality and recent momentum should make them difficult for Neom SC to contain. Neom’s 3-0 win over Al Khaleej provides confidence, but Al-Hilal’s unbeaten start and dominance in their previous meetings with the visitors make a home victory the likeliest outcome.

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Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Saudi Pro League

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Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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