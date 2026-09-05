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Home > Sports News > Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?

The traditional rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr will lock horns in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League match on September 5, Saturday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab? (Image Credits: Al Nassr X/Al-Ittihad X)
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab? (Image Credits: Al Nassr X/Al-Ittihad X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 17:49 IST

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: The traditional rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr will lock horns in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League match on September 5, Saturday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is also a clash between the two unbeaten teams but Al-Nassr, the reigning champions, clearly seem battle hardened, especially having won four out of four matches this season.

Al-Ittihad, who had been crowned as the champions in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League champions, had an underwhelming season last year as they finished fifth with 55 points under their belt, 31 behind Al-Nassr. As far as the current season goes, Jens Wissing’s side have made a promising yet shaky start, securing two wins and as many draws from four games. The home fixture against Al-Kholood resulted in a 1-1 draw but it was followed up with successive triumphs over Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hazem. They are coming to face a formidable Al-Nassr side on the back of a goalless draw against Al-Fateh. With Al-Ittihad scoring only five times so far in the season, there is an inherent need to raise their game.

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Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are sitting pretty second in the table, Al-Hilal. Managed by Ange Postecoglou, they have netted 12 goals in the season, while conceding only three. The Riyadh-based club opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Al-Fateh, followed by another comprehensive 4-0 triumph against Al-Riyadh. The defending champions made a remarkable comeback to beat Al-Ettifaq 3-2 despite being 0-2 at one stage. They had beaten Al-Ittihad twice in the previous season, seemingly holding some upper hand.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nasser 2026-27 Saudi Pro-League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, 2026-27 Saudi Pro League
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, September 5) / 10:00 PM Local Time.

Where to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV in Saudi Arabia?

For fans in Saudi Arabia, fans can watch it live on the SSC (Saudi Sports Company) Network as it holds the broadcasting rights for all the games. Hence, the match will be broadcast live on SSC1. The live streaming will be available on Shahid Streaming platform.

Where to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV in USA?

Fans in USA can catch the action on TV on Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, while the live streaming shall be available on FUBO.

Where to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Match Live on TV in India?

There is no TV telecast of the match but the live streaming of it will be available on FanCode App and website.

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Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?
Tags: al nassrAl-IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueSaudi Pro League 2026-27

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Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?

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