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Home > Sports News > Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Nassr in a blockbuster Saudi Pro League clash in Jeddah on Saturday (Sep 5). Al-Nassr have made a flawless start to the 2026-27 campaign under new head coach Ange Postecoglou and will be aiming to maintain their winning run, while Al-Ittihad will look to challenge the league leaders on home soil. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 20:37 IST

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Nassr in a blockbuster Saudi Pro League clash in Jeddah on Saturday (Sep 5). Al-Nassr have made a flawless start to the 2026-27 campaign under new head coach Ange Postecoglou and will be aiming to maintain their winning run, while Al-Ittihad will look to challenge the league leaders on home soil. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026/27
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Team News

Al-Ittihad will be looking to make the most of home advantage when they face the Saudi Pro League leaders. The Jeddah-based side have made a mixed start to the campaign and will be determined to produce a strong performance against an Al-Nassr team that have won all four of their opening league matches.

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Al-Nassr are in red-hot form under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who took charge on a two-year deal in July. The Riyadh club have collected 12 points from their first four matches and currently sit at the top of the table. Cristiano Ronaldo has also continued his impressive goalscoring form, scoring two goals in three league appearances, including the winner in a 3-2 comeback victory over Al-Ettifaq and another goal in the 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Predicted Playing XIs

Al-Ittihad Predicted XI: Predrag Rajković; Danilo Pereira, Dion Lopy, Hasan Kadesh, Ahmed Al-Julaydan; Houssem Aouar, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Mukhtar Ali; Youssef En-Nesyri, Faris Abdi, Steven Bergwijn.

Al-Nassr Predicted XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Ayman Yahya, Iñigo Martínez, Mohamed Simakan, Ângelo; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live on TV?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League fixture.

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League clash live on the FanCode app and website.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction

Al-Nassr will enter the contest as favourites after winning all four of their opening league matches and scoring consistently with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Al-Ittihad will have the advantage of playing in front of their home supporters and possess enough quality to make the contest competitive, but Al-Nassr’s current momentum could prove decisive. We predict a 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr, with Ronaldo’s side expected to maintain their perfect winning run.

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Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Saudi Pro League

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Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction: Can Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Maintain Winning Run? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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