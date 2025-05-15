Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed

Al-Ittihad win Saudi Pro League title with a 3-1 win over Al-Raed, claiming their 10th league title and surpassing Al-Nassr in the all-time winners’ list.

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed


Al-Ittihad secured the Saudi Pro League title for the second time in three years and the 10th time overall after defeating relegated Al-Raed 3-1 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

Needing just one more victory from their last three matches, Laurent Blanc’s men faced an early scare when Oumar Gonzalez capitalized on a rare mistake by N’Golo Kante to put Al-Raed ahead in the 9th minute.

However, the lead didn’t last long. In the 25th minute, Steven Bergwijn calmly finished a smart move initiated by Abdulrahman Al Obud, leveling the score and reigniting the home fans’ hopes.

The momentum swung completely in Al-Ittihad’s favor in the 40th minute when Danilo Pereira, formerly of PSG, headed home Unai Hernandez’s well-placed corner to give his side a 2-1 lead before halftime.

Al-Ittihad came out firing in the second half and sealed the match within two minutes of the restart. Al-Raed’s defensive blunder allowed Al Obud to tap in from close range, making it 3-1 and triggering celebrations in the stands.

Despite a balanced second half—with Al-Raed mustering five shots to Al-Ittihad’s six—Blanc’s side controlled the tempo and held firm to open an unassailable nine-point lead over closest rivals Al-Hilal.

Table Shifts: Al-Qadisiyah Leapfrog Al-Nassr

Earlier in the day, Al-Qadisiyah moved into third place on the league table with a 3-1 home win over Al-Wehda, pushing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr down to fourth.

Odion Ighalo initially gave Al-Wehda the lead, but Cameron Puertas responded with two goals and later assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a stoppage-time clincher.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab also recorded a 3-1 victory over Al-Riyadh, with goals from Musab Al Juwayr, Haroune Camara, and Cristian Guanca. They now sit just four points away from the top five.

Al-Ittihad’s Historic 10th Title: League Standings Update

With this triumph, Al-Ittihad now hold 10 Saudi Pro League titles, having previously won in 1982, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2023.

They have overtaken Al-Nassr, who have nine titles, to become the second-most successful club in the league’s history. However, Al-Hilal remain in first place with a record 19 titles.

Jeddah clubs, including Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, now boast a combined 12 titles, still trailing behind Riyadh’s tally of 34 championships, shared among Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab.

