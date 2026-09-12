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Home > Sports News > Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Al-Nassr will look to regain ground in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 when it faces Al-Khaleej at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Saturday, September 12. Ange Postecoglou's side currently sits fourth in the table, two points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, while Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will aim to build on their 2-1 victory over Abha. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo's Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo's Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 21:40 IST

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Al-Nassr will look to regain ground in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 when it faces Al-Khaleej at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Saturday, September 12. Ange Postecoglou’s side currently sits fourth in the table, two points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, while Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will aim to build on their 2-1 victory over Abha. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
  • Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Live on TV in India?

The Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match will not be telecast on any television channel in India.

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How to Watch Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match live on the FanCode app and website.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Team News

Al-Nassr currently have 15 points from six matches and sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League standings, just two points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost only once so far and will be looking to close the gap at the top with another victory.

Al-Nassr head into the contest after a 2-1 win over Abha, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Abdullah Al-Hamdan finding the net. Ronaldo will once again be the focal point of the Al-Nassr attack as the visitors look to continue their strong start to the campaign.

Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, are 13th in the table with four points from six matches. The hosts will be aiming to produce a strong performance against the title-chasing visitors and improve their position in the standings.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Probable Playing XIs

Al-Khaleej Probable XI: Moris, Al-Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Kouyate, Rebocho, Al-Sadi, Mascarell, Crespo, Kanabah, Fulgini, Al-Khaibri.

Al-Nassr Probable XI: Bento, Al-Nasser, Martinez, Simakan, Boushal, Mane, Costa, Al-Khaibri, Angelo, Felix, Ronaldo.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo Help Al-Nassr Take Top Spot?

Al-Nassr have an opportunity to put pressure on the teams above them with a victory against Al-Khaleej. Ronaldo scored in the team’s previous league outing against Abha and will be expected to lead the attacking charge once again. With Al-Nassr only two points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, another three points could significantly boost their position near the top of the table.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Match Prediction

Al-Nassr will enter the contest as favourites given their superior position in the table, stronger squad and recent 2-1 victory over Abha. Al-Khaleej have struggled for consistency and have collected only four points from six matches. Cristiano Ronaldo and company are expected to have enough quality to secure another victory and strengthen their challenge near the top of the Saudi Pro League.

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Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
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Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
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