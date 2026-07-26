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Home > Sports News > Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?

Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?

Al Nassr are facing mounting financial pressure, with reported debts exceeding 800 million Saudi riyals, forcing the Saudi Pro League club to pause transfer activity and explore restructuring measures. While Cristiano Ronaldo's reported €4 million-per-week salary has drawn attention because of the club's huge bill. Here's what has led to Al Nassr's debt crisis and how it could impact the club's future.

Al Nassr's rising debt has put Cristiano Ronaldo's club in a crisis during the ongoing transfer window. Image Credit: AFP
Al Nassr's rising debt has put Cristiano Ronaldo's club in a crisis during the ongoing transfer window. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 11:00 IST

Al Nassr Debt: Al Nassr soccer club is currently dealing with a severe financial crisis which, if anything, will be the determining factor in the club’s performance during the ongoing summer transfer window. They haven’t closed any signings yet. As for the crisis, it’s the cause behind Truth is despite reaching an agreement over the signing of Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa for the club from Real Mallorca, they have not even arranged the contract renewal of Abdulrahman Ghareeb. A story reported by a local newspaper said Al-Nassr’s debts now surpass 800 million Saudi riyals, which is a direct consequence of their previous season’s financial planning.

Al Nassr Debt: What does this mean for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co?

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The increasing debt for Al Nassr has meant that the Saudi Pro League club has not been able to sign any players during the ongoing summer transfer window. The biggest hit to their financials has been Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages. The 41-year-old star reportedly is paid €4 million a week by the club. Ronaldo’s salary has meant that the club has taken a heavy financial hit. 

How Will Al Nassr Overcome Their Debts?

At present, the owners of Al-Nassr, Saudi Public Investment Fund, have decided on a way to deal with the crisis. They want to safeguard the club’s financial situation, its fan base support, and marketing capabilities from these debts, as well as prevent them from doubling. The first solution has it that some of the powers of the current executive management over finances are to be stopped, and this is what has been keeping the club from making any transfers at the moment.

The second plan would be bringing on board consultancy services for financial, commercial, and legal matters whose role would be to increase the club’s commercial revenue, help the club contain its spending, and advise on possible ways to resolve the problem with a schedule for execution. The third and last plan is about the evaluation of offers to buy Al-Nassr. At this stage, there are two serious takeover bids available with the Public Investment Fund, but it prefers any takeover to be partial.

Also Read: Why Lionel Messi Missed Inter Miami vs Montreal: FIFA Rest Rule Explained, Return Date Revealed

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Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?
Tags: al nassrAl Nassr debtcristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo wageshome-hero-pos-9Saudi Pro League

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Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?

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Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?
Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?
Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?
Al Nassr Debt Crisis Explained: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s €4 Million-Per-Week Salary Adding to The Saudi Pro League Club’s Financial Woes?

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