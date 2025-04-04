Al-Nassr Stuns Al-Hilal 3-1 In Riyadh Derby As Ronaldo Scores Twice

This victory sees Al-Nassr climb to 54 points, now sitting third in the Saudi League standings, just behind Al-Hilal, who remain in second place with 57 points.

Al-Nassr emerged victorious in the highly anticipated Riyadh Derby against arch-rivals Al-Hilal with a 3-1 win in the 26th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshan League), marking their first away derby win in four years.

The intense match kicked off with both sides showcasing strong attacking intent, but it was Al-Nassr who struck first. Midfielder Ali Sadiq Al-Hassan opened the scoring in stoppage time of the first half (45+4), giving Al-Nassr the edge heading into the break.

Just moments after the second half began, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for Al-Nassr with a clinical finish in the 47th minute. Al-Hilal attempted to mount a comeback, with Ali Al-Bulayhi netting a goal in the 63rd minute to reduce the deficit. However, Ronaldo sealed the deal with his second goal of the night a composed penalty in the 87th minute securing a crucial win for his team.

🤖 Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace vs Al Hilal… and has now reached 931 career goals so far! ✨🇵🇹

This victory sees Al-Nassr climb to 54 points, now sitting third in the Saudi League standings, just behind Al-Hilal, who remain in second place with 57 points. With only a few matches left in the season, this defeat could be a significant blow to Al-Hilal’s title hopes.

The first leg of this fiery derby, played in the 9th round, ended in a 1-1 draw. However, tonight’s decisive win highlights Al-Nassr’s renewed form and attacking prowess, particularly with Ronaldo leading from the front.

Key Highlights:

Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Hilal

Goals: Al-Hassan (45+4′), Ronaldo (47′, 87′ – pen), Al-Bulayhi (63′)

Al-Nassr earns first away Riyadh Derby win in 4 years

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in statement performance

Al-Nassr: 54 points (3rd place), Al-Hilal: 57 points (2nd place)

As the title race intensifies, Al-Nassr’s latest triumph could prove pivotal in their campaign, while Al-Hilal faces mounting pressure with the season nearing its end.

