Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Playing Today

Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee in Al Nassr’s squad for their Saudi Pro League 2024-25 fixture against Al Akhdoud, held on Monday at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran.

The Riyadh-based side currently sits fifth in the points table with 60 points from 30 matches, following a 2-3 defeat to league leaders Al Ittihad in its previous outing. The loss has effectively knocked Al Nassr out of the Saudi Pro League title race, adding to recent disappointment after a defeat to Japanese side Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League Elite stage.

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo left out?

According to media reports, Al Nassr’s head coach Stefano Pioli has possibly opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo due to signs of physical exhaustion. The 39-year-old Portuguese star has been heavily involved in recent matches, playing the full 90 minutes against both Al Ittihad and Kawasaki.

Ronaldo’s last substitution came during Al Nassr’s quarterfinal victory over Yokohama FM in the AFC Champions League Elite stage a match that marked the last time he was rested before full-time. Since then, he has consistently played complete matches, raising concerns over fatigue as the season nears its conclusion.

With Al Nassr now out of the title race and facing uncertainty over a direct AFC Champions League qualification, the decision to rest their talisman could be a strategic move to preserve his fitness for upcoming fixtures or potential continental play-offs.

What’s next for Al Nassr and Ronaldo?

As the Saudi Pro League season winds down, Al Nassr will look to regroup and secure a strong finish, keeping their hopes alive for continental competition. Ronaldo’s return is expected soon, but the club is likely to assess his condition before bringing him back to action.

